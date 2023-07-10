ST. PETER — A St. Peter man’s quirky movie about global warming provides a hefty offering of area talent, touches of science fiction, and scenes involving a character who thrives in cold winters.
“The space aliens bring an outside perspective. The (talking) snowman is a symbol; he’s like the proverbial canary in the cage. When he’s gone, we are all gone,” Steve Firkins said.
Songs by solo performers and several local bands, including Good Night Gold Dust, Bee Balm Fields and EZ Jazz Trio, were used to help set the mood for scenes in Firkins’ “The Filmmakers.”
Free showings are set for 7 p.m. July 17-July 18 in St. Peter High School’s choir room theater. His director’s-cut version includes interviews with participating musicians.
“Its soundtrack is all original music by local musicians,” said Eli Hoehn, director for the upcoming Minnesota Original Music Festival in St. Peter.
Hoehn’s band, Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra, contributed to the soundtrack.
Screenings of the movie are planned just ahead of a variety of activities slated for the St. Peter festival’s second season next week. “The Filmmakers” debut last year was offered in conjunction with the inaugural gathering of Minnesota songwriters, composers and their fans.
“I showed a shorter version at the Treaty Site (history center),” Firkins said.
His idea to create a film about global warming began to form about four years ago.
“But I’ve been following the issue for about 35 years. Back then, scientists were already giving strong warnings that the planet was heating up.”
Roles in “The Filmmakers” include news reporters, visitors from outer space and Firkins in a tall snowman costume.
Gustavus Adolphus College theater and dance professor Kimberly Braun contributed her knowledge and skills to the film. A professional actor from the Twin Cities, Darrell Johnston, plays one of the lead roles. Local actors with Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Theatre were recruited for the production. Doug Faust, who has directed that troupe’s performances, agreed to take the part of a news broadcaster.
Local musician Ben Scruggs wrote a theme song for the movie. Patrick’s in St. Peter and The Coffee Hag and The Fillin’ Station in Mankato provided local color.
The film’s story revolves around a road trip across mid-America to document a range of climate-change issues. Some scenes were shot in New York City. Canyonland National Park in Utah formed the backdrop for a scene when two aliens come to Earth to warn of the imminent dangers of approaching our planet’s doorstep.
Firkins is a visual artist who was a therapist in Wisconsin before moving to St. Peter. His decision to go full force into film making has cost him about $80,000.
“I cashed in about half of my retirement funds to make this movie,” he said.
“Our prayers have always been to have a part in making changes for the good of the planet,” said Amy Willette, who helped by editing script throughout her husband’s project. “And I cooked for the cast,” Willette joked.
The pandemic had thwarted Firkins’ promotion attempts at film festivals; however, in June “The Filmmakers” earned top honors at a gathering for critics of science fiction movies.
Despite the “end-is-near” approach used for the film, Firkins considers himself an optimist.
“Minnesota is leading the way with renewable energy ... The federal government also is beginning to put plans in place,” he said.
“But we have a lot of big things we have to do in a hurry.”
Minnesota Original Music Festival attendees July 19-23 may see Firkins in Minnesota Square Park taking action to fight climate change.
“I will be there listening to the music ... and working on a new recycling plan for the festival.”
