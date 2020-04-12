Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening with clearing late. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening with clearing late. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.