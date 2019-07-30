Area police officers will be watching for drivers who are holding phones beginning Thursday. But they aren’t all itching to hand out tickets.
As the new hands-free driving law goes into effect, officials in three local police departments say their priority is educating drivers about the new requirements.
A local state trooper, however, says there already has been an extensive education campaign and he’s ready to start enforcing the new law.
Beginning Thursday it will be illegal to hold a phone or other electronics for any reason while driving. Drivers can still use devices to talk, listen to music and get GPS directions, but only with voice or single-touch activation, or if they set them up before they hit the road.
Video-chatting, watching videos or using any phone apps other than GPS still are always prohibited.
If you are caught using your device while driving, the first ticket will cost you $50 plus court fees. Subsequent violations cost $275 plus fees.
The new law does not change the rules for juvenile drivers. They still cannot make any calls, hands-free or not, while driving.
Education and enforcement
The Mankato, North Mankato and Le Sueur police departments or State Patrol won’t have extra officers on patrol looking specifically for drivers with their phones.
Law enforcement agencies receive grant dollars to participate in statewide traffic enforcement campaigns that focus on a particular infraction. The calendar was set before lawmakers approved the new hands-free driving law, said State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.
Area officers will be stopping drivers they spot while out on routine patrols.
“Come Aug. 1, our officers will be looking for these violations,” said North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson.
Officers will have discretion, as they do with other violations, whether to give a ticket or a warning, he said.
Le Sueur Sgt. Aaron Thieke said his department will be giving out predominately warnings during the next few weeks.
“We’ll start with an education period at first,” he said.
The department does targeted traffic enforcement when school resumes each fall, and Thieke said they’ll be less forgiving of driving infractions when children are on the streets.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Matt DuRose said his department is having internal discussions about how much time to dedicate to stopping violators and about finding the best balance between warnings and citations.
“We want to make sure our officers understand not only the intention of the law; we want them to also understand there is going to be some education that goes along with enforcement,” he said. “This isn’t all about enforcement. It’s not about citing everybody.”
Christianson said the State Patrol has been working to educate drivers for months and troopers are ready to start giving out tickets.
“It’s time to start enforcing the law,” he said.
Gullickson said the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (of which the State Patrol is a part) has designed an exceptional educational campaign that his department and many others are sharing with their residents.
Thieke also made a video summarizing the new law and shared it on social media.
“Just remember, stay off the phone and stay alive,” Thieke says as the video concludes.
Curbing distraction?
The new law aims to reduce crashes caused by distracted driving.
Nearly one in five crashes in Minnesota involves distracted driving, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. It was the most common contributing factor in fatal crashes.
Driving was a factor in 14% of traffic deaths and 15% of serious-injury crashes in Minnesota between 2013 and 2017.
The percentages were higher in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. In Blue Earth County, distracted driving contributed to eight of the 32 deaths (25%) and 15 of the 87 serious injuries (17%). In Nicollet County, three of 12 deaths (25%) and 12 of 45 (27%) serious injuries were attributed to distracted driving.
Distracted driving often involves cellphone use, but the data also includes all other forms of distraction. There is no data available specific to phone use.
At least a few local residents, who responded to a Free Press Facebook query, have doubts the new restrictions will make a difference.
“I don’t think the majority of people will change or take the new law seriously, even if the police are right next to them,” wrote LaVerne Hoffman, who said she never uses her phone while on the road.
“Let’s be real. People will still do what they want,” Keith Michels wrote. “But, hey, if 5% change their ways: Awesome!”
“I think it will be mildly effective, if that,” wrote Erin Guentzel. “Safer is too inconvenient for some.”
How to comply
Guentzel added she’ll continue using a Bluetooth earpiece to talk on her phone and a holder that displays her phone while she uses GPS.
Those are two of the least expensive options for drivers to use their electronics in a manner that complies with the law.
At least two area law enforcement agencies gave or are giving out free holders. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office handed out the holders, which clip onto a vehicle’s air vent, at the Waseca County Fair. Le Sueur police officers will be giving them out at the city Giant Days celebration this weekend and Night to Unite next week.
Staff at Sweet Sounds and Rockin’ Ronny’s, both in Mankato, say they have seen a notable increase in customers looking to upgrade their vehicle’s audio system with built-in Bluetooth.
Some prospective customers don’t know whether their vehicle came equipped with a Bluetooth system that connects their vehicle speakers with their phone, said Travis Shafer from Rockin’ Ronny’s and Jon Peterson from Sweet Sounds.
The price to install such a system varies by vehicle but averages around $250, Shafer said.
There also are cheaper options, Peterson said, but they require drivers to plug in their phones each time they drive.
Drivers who do a little research on their vehicle’s compatibility can purchase a device online or in a number of stores for as little as a few dollars. An auxiliary cord, cassette adapter or FM transmitter are among the options.
