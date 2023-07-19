MANKATO — Two local organizations are the recipients of funding from a Minnesota foundation with a mission to help people who are food insecure.
• In its most recent summer funding cycle, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted LCM Campus Cupboard with $6,520 to help increase operating capacity and efficiency at the emergency food pantry for students.
Staff plan to use the funds for additional refrigeration and to move the food shelf from a basement location to a main floor space.
• Feeding Our Communities Partners has been awarded $7,436 toward equipment to better support staff and volunteers involved in its growing youth hunger-relief efforts.
Grant funds will be used to purchased an electric pallet jack and other equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.