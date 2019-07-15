MANKATO — Students, scouts and seniors will be among those benefiting from the latest round of Otto Bremer Trust grants.
The charitable organization awarded more than $361,000 to local organizations in its latest grant cycle. Mankato Area Public Schools, Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America and VINE are the latest south-central Minnesota recipients.
Each will use the funding to either add positions, expand existing programs or bolster new ones.
Mankato Area Public Schools, receiving the biggest sum at $157,009, will use the funding to help students in its Adult Basic Education, or ABE, program pursue degrees at South Central College. Superintendent Paul Peterson said the funding will expand the academic support available to ABE students at the college.
“(The students) feel they’re ready for the college experience, so Adult Basic Education is now able to support that being right on campus, working with South Central College instructors to provide that support for learners," he said.
The resources were previously available to students pursuing career and technical education, but the grant will open it up to liberal arts students. Peterson described it as “bridge support” to set up adult learners on the path to post-secondary success.
The $150,000 Boy Scouts grant is covering the hire of a development director to help with fundraising. Scout Executive Ray Brauer said the funding, accounting for about 8.5% to 9% of the annual budget, will free up district reps to focus on programming, membership and unit service and volunteer development.
The trust funded a “Scoutreach” program aimed at encouraging more children to join the Boy Scouts in past years. The trust suggested looking into the development director as a way to generate fundraising for programs, Brauer said.
VINE’s $54,000 will in part support its new Good Neighbors Project, which seeks to connect older residents to the wider community through volunteering. A group of public safety, county health, medical and nonprofit representatives met in recent months to discuss how to implement the project.
Executive Director Pam Determan said an action plan and Facebook page are in the works leading up to National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28. The funding also helps cover gaps left by a lost Department of Human Services grant last winter.
“It definitely has helped us over a tough spot, because we haven’t had DHS funding for a while,” Determan said. “It’s a waiting game and allows us to keep providing services for people in the community.”
