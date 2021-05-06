MANKATO — It is tricky to make purchases without plastic being involved in some way.
Many food items come in plastic packaging and even Amazon purchases are often shipped in blue plastic mailers. These kinds of plastics aren’t accepted through curbside recycling programs and often end up in the garbage.
Mankato Zero Waste is trying to reduce how much of that plastic goes to landfills.
The organization is working with businesses and schools in Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal to recycle more plastic. Participating organizations have placed recycling bins on their property where community members can bring the materials, such as plastic bags and packaging like cereal bags.
The collected plastic is then sold to Trex, a company that uses the materials to make benches and composite decking. Trex is offering a free bench to communities that can recycle more than 500 pounds of plastic in six months.
The Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse in Mankato is one of the businesses with a collection bin. Manager Lindsey Schaefer wanted to participate because it could help reduce how much plastic waste at the shop ends up in the garbage and provide a place for others to bring their plastic.
The newly installed bin at the coffee shop has a sign above it, provided by Mankato Zero Waste, that includes information on what types of plastics can be recycled. It includes plastic packaging for items such as cereal, bread bags and bubble wrap.
Schaefer said helping people be aware of what plastic is recyclable is important because it reduces the number of non-recyclable items that end up contaminating the recycling stream. It also brings more awareness to how much plastic can actually be recycled.
The bin has been at the store for a little more than a week and is already close to full.
After the bin is full, Schaefer brings the recycled plastics to a drop-off site in the back of Cub Foods. Some grocery stores like Cub and Hy-Vee have a partnership with Trex where they collect recycled plastics and then sell them to the company.
Participating in this program is part of Schaefer’s larger goal to reduce waste at the Fillin’ Station. She has also started a program where people can bring in buckets and the store will fill it up with coffee grounds compost that can be used in gardens. Interested parties just have to call or message the store on Facebook about when they will drop the bucket off and they will be notified when it is ready for pick up.
“I just want to reduce the waste in the shop,” Schaefer said.
Molly Yunkers, a member of Mankato Zero Waste, started the program to collect plastic at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter where she works.
After seeing success there, she and Jane Dow wanted to expand the program to the greater community.
The program is not new. Local grocery stores have had bins for the public to drop off this plastic material for years. Mankato Zero Waste is just working to bring more awareness to it by helping set up more collection locations and increasing education.
“The motto is clean, dry and stretchy,” Yunkers said. If a plastic product is clean, dry and stretchy, then it typically can be recycled through the program.
“This is a huge opportunity for people to do more with recycling,” she said.
A lot of these plastic items end up in the garbage because people do not know they are recyclable since they aren’t picked up through curbside recycling.
According to the EPA, about 27 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills in 2018, making up about 19% of all municipal solid waste that was landfilled that year. The plastic in landfills takes years to break down. A plastic bag from a local grocery store can take up to a century to decompose and other plastics even longer. Plastics buried deep in landfills also can leach harmful chemicals that end up in groundwater.
Yunkers said the ultimate goal is to reduce how much plastic people use, but it is difficult to do that because so many products come in plastic packaging.
The project is fairly small now — about 15 local businesses and organizations were participating when the program launched last month — and they are hoping to eventually grow.
“We weren’t expecting this much interest from the public,” Dow said. “More and more businesses are reaching out wanting to set up sites.”
Mankato Zero Waste provides businesses with educational materials and posters to help get them started, but it’s up to businesses to provide collection bins.
“We are a resource if businesses also have questions about what can be recycled,” Dow said.
Joe Dorher of AmeriStar Manufacturing in Mankato is helping roll out the program at his company. Dow reached out to him about setting up a collection bin at the facility and he decided to participate because of how much plastic waste is generated there.
“Everything we bag, wrap and unwrap is plastic,” he said. “A lot of that plastic has been going into the dumpster after we use it.”
He estimates that about 100 to 200 pounds of plastic are thrown away each week at the facility. He is excited to be able to recycle that plastic and reduce some waste.
“I’m just glad somebody like Jane can find this resource and do something about it,” he said.
