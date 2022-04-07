MANKATO — Mankato physicians recently published a review of potential adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines, finding the benefits far outweighed rare risks.
The research team from Mayo Clinic Health System analyzed reports associated with vaccines available both in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world in 2020 and 2021. Their findings, published in March, are featured in the Official Journal of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases.
Vaccines are the only available tool giving people some protection against COVID-19, said Dr. Syed Anjum Khan, so the idea behind the paper was for researchers to collect the best information on vaccine safety.
“As a hospital practice we care about our community and we care a lot about the southern Minnesota community,” said Khan, one of six researchers involved in the project. “So we really wanted to provide the best evidence.”
All vaccinations, including those developed for COVID-19, have risks associated with them. Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic, though, helped fuel hesitancy among some groups by overstating the risks.
The research findings could help providers communicate with patients about risk factors, said Dr. Hisham Ahmed Mushtaq, who wrote the research paper.
“This will provide the provider with a nice, detailed list of the adverse effects,” he said. “They can educate their patients.”
Adverse events associated with the two most common vaccines administered in Minnesota, Moderna and Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines, included mild to moderate symptoms ranging from swelling and redness at the injection site to headaches and fatigue. The symptoms typically lasted for about one to two days.
Younger recipients between 16-55 years old, especially those receiving their second doses, experienced more adverse effects. Younger people have more robust immune responses, Khan said, and the greater response associated with the second dose led to more adverse effects.
“By this time the body recognizes the virus so the immune response is more robust the second time,” she said.
Researchers also focused on six specific types of adverse events associated with various vaccines. One of them, thrombosis, led U.S. regulators to temporarily halt usage of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in April 2021.
The pause came after six reports of cerebral venous thrombosis, or CVT, after people received vaccines. After investigating the reports, regulators lifted the pause but issued a warning about them for women younger than 50.
The Mankato researchers noted the vaccine still provides an overall benefit, because the risk of getting CVT from COVID-19 is much higher.
“The development of CVT is 41 times more likely in patients with COVID-19 than those without COVID-19,” they stated in the report.
Understanding risks versus benefits is important when analyzing vaccine safety, said Dr. Brian Bartlett, one of the researchers. For most patients, risks from vaccines pale in comparison to risks from COVID-19.
“No medication or vaccine is risk free,” he said. “What we found is, in our professional experience with the vast majority of patients, the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks.”
Other reported adverse health effects either didn’t have substantial evidence linking them to COVID-19 vaccines, like Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or had risk levels too low to offset the vaccine’s benefits, like cutaneous reactions and glomerular disease.
Another adverse health effect, inflammation of the heart known as myocarditis, had more than 10,000 reported cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. But the reports, the researchers concluded, were “infrequent compared with the hundreds of millions of vaccine doses that were administered without adverse effects.”
A separate study from the CDC also found patients with COVID-19 had nearly 16 times the risk of developing myocarditis compared to patients without COVID-19.
The VAERS database can be useful in monitoring adverse effects, although it has drawbacks. Submissions may be biased or contain errors, the researchers concluded, and the entries don’t indicate a causal relationship between the effects and vaccines — some effects could occur by chance post-vaccination rather than being the direct result of vaccination.
Overall, the goal of the study was to offer people clean, clear and objective information on COVID-19 vaccines, Bartlett said. He described the analysis as one of the most thorough, evidence-based views of risk factors so far during the pandemic.
The findings go along with what Khan, Bartlett and other physicians observed in patients during the pandemic. Vaccinated people were far less likely to have severe COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated people.
Bartlett credited Khan and her colleagues with helping Mayo in Mankato’s hospital have one of the highest COVID-19 survivability rates in the country.
“Folks in this community who had COVID-19 and were hospitalized were far more likely to survive their illness than other hospitals,” he said.
It was a team effort, Khan said, as was the research project. Dr. Anwar Khedr, Dr. Thoyaja Koritala and Dr. Nitesh K. Jain were the three other researchers involved in the analysis.
Seeing so many unvaccinated patients experience severe COVID-19 symptoms during the pandemic was difficult, Khan and Bartlett said. Publishing a clearly written analysis putting vaccine risks in context was another way to educate people.
“There were again misgivings about the vaccine and we respect their decision,” Khan said. “But we did note that, of all the people admitted to the ICU, about 99% were the ones who were not vaccinated.”
