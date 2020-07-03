Members of the Mankato Area Pickleball Association knew it was going to be a slow start to summer long before COVID-19 was on anyone’s mind.
That’s because Tourtellotte Courts, the only pickleball-specific courts in town, were scheduled to be resurfaced in the spring.
Sure there are other places to play, but Tourtellotte has six courts, all connected and outdoors, giving pickleballers a perfect place to play and socialize on a beautiful summer day.
Construction on the courts was completed last week, and players were able to return to the game itself Friday. But as for the social part ... it’s still happening, but with a little more distance thrown in.
“In pickleball, the closest you probably get to your opponents is 15 feet. Even your partner, you’re probably about 8-10 feet away from them.” Pickleball player Phil Meyer said. “You have social distancing built in.”
For many avid players, the return to the court was much needed on several levels, as pickleball offers a combination of things few other sports can.
It starts with exercise, something many people have struggled to do alone, and with closed gyms. It’s also a great thing to do socially, as the intensity level of most games isn’t high enough to require undivided attention.
“The socialization ... to me that’s as important as the exercise,” player Earle Peters said.
On top of that, there’s also a level of scheduling flexibility, at least the way the pickleball scene at Tourtellotte works. Unlike golf, softball and bowling, all of which have set start times, pickleballers can choose to go whenever it fits their schedule.
Exercise, friends and competition all at your convenience ... it doesn’t get much better than that.
“When you’re playing, you don’t realize that you’re working out, different from say going to the gym and running on a treadmill,” Meyer said. “To me, that’s work. This is a lot of fun.”
Despite the natural social distancing that occurs during the gameplay itself, the threat of COVID-19 is still being taken very seriously.
According to MAPA President John Sandry, many of the club’s players are older and may be considered in the high-risk group when it comes to the pandemic.
Because of that, players are wearing a glove on the hand they serve with, as to eliminate a high-touch surface. There are hand sanitizing stations at Tourtellotte courts, and many people bring their own balls and equipment.
Masks are not required, but Sandry said they are highly encouraged and that many people have been wearing them when they aren’t playing.
“We know that this virus is terrible,” Peters said. “Most of our people have to be extra, extra cautious.”
Thus far, Sandry has liked what he’s seen from a safety standpoint. On top of the gloves, distancing and hand sanitizer, games seem to be happening between people who share a household together, or friends who know their partners are taking the day-to-day precautions.
If these practices continue, the sport that’s become so important to those who play it should be able to continue.
“Everybody is tired of reading books, putting puzzles together and watching TV,” Peters said. “I think for mental health, physical health ... it’s a wonderful time to try to open something up that we all enjoy.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
