MANKATO — Mankato Public Safety warns that a series of scams have been circulating on social media using #Mankato and/or #Minnesota.
These posts share false information about injured people or pets, lost children and alleged thefts. People share the post thinking they are helping; however, once that post is shared, it's edited to go to another site, such as a rental ad, survey link or information about a cash prize. This places the user and whomever they shared the post with at risk for identity theft or financial fraud.
To help determine if the post is a scam, Public Safety advises to review the poster's profile and look for comments that are turned off, few to no friends or followers, and lack of information on the profile.
People can also copy and paste the text into an online search engine to see if it is a scam being done elsewhere.
