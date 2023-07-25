This week’s blistering heat has many local businesses and programs cautiously continuing operations, with some changing up agendas because of the extreme temperatures and humidity.
As you’d expect, people are eager to get in the water, whether it’s a pool, beach, or yard fun like slip and slides or sprinklers.
Jr’s Academy Early Learning Center in Mankato usually has water activities such as inflatable water slides and sprinklers for the kids to have fun with on hot days, said owner Julie Oachs. However, Jr’s elects to keep the kiddos inside when temperatures get too hot, and may do so this week, as young children are among those more susceptible and at risk to heat-related illnesses.
Staff at the North Mankato Swimming Facility is expecting increased numbers. Pool manager Andy Viker said the pool can see over 900 people come and go in the course of a hot summer day, and they expect to see numbers like that throughout the week.
Several educational and recreational programs in the district may look to switch up procedures during the heat.
Audra Nissen Boyer, director of Mankato Area school district’s Community Education and Recreation program, said the weather and forecast will be followed closely the rest of the week along with air quality watches or warnings.
“It’s our job to provide assurance that the School Board policy is adhered to,” Nissen Boyer said. “In weather like this with high temperatures and poor air quality, we take those into account when planning activities.”
Some of the programs are run in air-conditioned buildings, but others operate outside and are the ones that will be most affected this week, Nissen Boyer said. The district has rules regarding students and temperature, like how long a student can be outside or in a school bus in very hot weather.
“We have plans and backup plans and backup plans for the backup plans as to how we handle things,” Nissen Boyer said. “If plans need to change, that won’t be a problem.”
Different programs going on that may be affected include summer school, ACES child care, Rec on the GO!, as well as several sports and fine arts camps. The weather will be monitored and the programs will be adjusted accordingly.
The Salvation Army’s day shelter is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and has air conditioning for those without it. The Salvation Army has opened additional cooling centers in several cities around the country including the Twin Cities. However, the day shelter will be the only one in the Mankato area, and no additional space will be opened.
Some regular downtown park goers, who don’t have their own place with air conditioning, voiced their opinions on the weather and the fact the Salvation Army didn’t extend its hours.
“It sucks,” said one of them, asking not to be identified. “It’s real hot out here. It isn’t any fun.”
Temperatures are expected to peak Thursday, and may reach triple digits.
