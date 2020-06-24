MANKATO — Though the Minnesota Legislature agreed on how much to spend on public infrastructure this year, lawmakers failed to put together a public works bill before last week's special session ended.
Legislators plan to spend about $1.35 billion on infrastructure in this year's bonding bill, so named because Minnesota borrows money to pay for projects. House and Senate leaders couldn't agree on which projects will get funding, however. That means several, including some local proposals, are at risk of being partially funded or cut out entirely.
The city of Mankato is set to receive $4 million out of a potential $16.7 million proposal for riverbank stabilization along the Minnesota River as well as water quality improvement through restoring wetlands area waterways. That $4 million matches what was included in the Senate GOP bonding proposal.
Rep. Jack Considine said he and other lawmakers are pushing to fully fund Mankato's water quality proposal. The Mankato Democrat serves on the House Capital Investment Committee, which puts together bonding proposals. He said it's still unclear whether Mankato and other local projects will be included in a final bonding proposal.
"This is a case of where it really does depend on the people of Minnesota expressing their opinion," Considine said. "Folks need to talk to their state reps and state senators and say, 'We need these things.'"
Also at risk is a proposed $18.3 million improvement and renovation project at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. That proposal repeatedly has come up in recent years in DFL bonding proposals but has faced stiff resistance from GOP lawmakers. The measure would serve to free up more space for transitional housing within the MSOP campus. Considine fears the state may face another round of legal battles over whether the program is unconstitutionally keeping sex offenders locked up if the MSOP project isn't funded this year.
Other projects in the DFL's proposal include $6.7 million for the first phase of Minnesota State University’s planned Armstrong Hall reconstruction and a $10.5 million indoor recreation center in North Mankato’s Caswell Park. The Senate GOP bonding bill doesn’t have those other projects, but it does include about $8 million for water infrastructure improvements in Vernon Center and $858,000 for the city of Waldorf’s water infrastructure plans.
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said he's pleased with the substantial amount of transportation funding in both bills. As the Republican lead on transportation in the House and a former Capital Investment Committee chair, Torkelson believes a bonding proposal won't be finalized until lawmakers can agree on other major issues, such as potential changes to policing in Minnesota and how to end Gov. Tim Walz's ongoing peacetime emergency powers.
"I certainly hope those conversations are continuing," he said.
Lawmakers say bonding talks have paused for now as the Legislature faces another special session at some point before or on July 12, when Walz's peacetime emergency orders would expire under state law. At this point, the Legislature must meet every 30 days or so to extend the peacetime emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.