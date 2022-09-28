It’s quiet at the Eunoia Family Resource Center when licensed psychologist and therapist Kathleen Christensen takes her lunch break to reflect on her 40 years in practice.
Much has stayed the same but much has changed, the 65-year-old said.
“It’s a lot different,” Christensen said. “Forty years ago people didn’t want to be seen coming into a mental health place. So they would drive 30 miles away and hide among the potted plants in the waiting room. It was seen as a shame to be needing help. These days, I get teens who demand their parents bring them in, and people in their 60s, 70s and 80s come in.
“It used to be seen as a shameful thing. Now it’s seen as a resource.”
A Minnesota native, Christensen treats patients as young as 4 years old and is viewed as a treasured community asset with a wealth of experience.
She received her master’s degree in clinical psychology from then-Mankato State University. She went on to get her doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1982. And she completed a yearlong internship in Lyons, New Jersey.
From there, she worked for Southwestern Mental Health Center in southern Minnesota for 11 years, treating folks from the communities of Worthington, Windom, Pipestone and Luverne. For the next 23 years she worked at Riverview Clinic in Mankato.
In 2017, Christensen came on board at Eunoia Family Resource Center in Mankato.
“It is such an honor having someone as experienced and talented as Dr. Christensen on staff at Eunoia,” said clinic owner and CEO Ramie Vetter. “Her 40 years in the field of psychology speaks to her dedication to her clients and the field of psychology.”
Christensen works with individuals, couples and families. She specializes in many areas, Vetter said, including EMDR, brainspotting, depression and anxiety disorders.
Asked how she can treat patients as young as 4 years old, Christensen said younger patients don’t verbally process the way older kids and adults do. So she draws them out through play.
One young child whose father was abusive acted out scenes in which a toy car with the dad in it drove off a roof and shattered to the ground. And Christensen’s puppets are sometimes used by younger patients to mimic arguments the patient has witnessed at home.
She saw cases of anxiety and depression soar during the pandemic. COVID created a fear in people that she hadn’t noted previously, Christensen said.
“For the past couple of years, with the kids and the teens, the anxiety is through the roof,” she said. “But it’s the same with adults. Their anxiety has been so much higher.
“These days all of my hours except lunch are filled,” Christensen said. “As soon as there’s a cancellation, that gets filled.”
Vetter said her personality and demeanor provide a strong, supportive environment for her clients to feel safe in the process of therapy. “She engages in ongoing learning on a regular basis and strives to find ways to work with all of her clients to meet their needs,” he said.
Christensen counsels both her child and adult patients to take on a hobby. She tells them they need something to focus on other than therapy and the travails of life.
She lives out her own advice, with her office decorated with colorful quilts she’s made. Her other hobbies include knitting, cooking, making jewelry and various home improvement projects.
She said she doesn’t get weighted down by her clients’ woes, adding that as she’s gained experience, she’s learned how to view it as a walk with patients down a path.
“It’s their issue and will stay their issue,” she said. “But I know some things that will help lighten their load. You learn that over time. It’s much harder when you’re young and starting out.”
