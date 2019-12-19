MANKATO — Local nonprofit WEcovery recently received $373,613 in opioid response grant funding to expand recovery services for area students.
The grant is part of $11.2 million in federal funding distributed to 27 organizations across the state. It’s aimed at helping address the ongoing opioid epidemic.
WEcovery, which opened a community center for people in recovery on Front Street last summer, will use the funding to provide recovery group meetings in schools and connect students to peer recovery specialists.
“We are excited that the grant will fund WEcovery, an organization dedicated to helping individuals maintain long-term recovery, to provide a peer recovery specialist to support recovery in Mankato area schools,” said Department of Human Services Interim Assistant Commissioner Stacy Twite in a statement to The Free Press.
Similar funding between 2017 and 2019 went to Sibley, Meeker and McLeod counties to hire and train maternal outreach workers to provide recovery support, but the most recent grant is the first opioid response funding distributed to an organization in Mankato.
Opioid-involved deaths skyrocketed in Minnesota between 2000 and 2017, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The number rose to 422 deaths in 2017, a 681% increase from 2000.
Minnesota’s opioid epidemic differs from many other states in that prescription opioids account for the highest number of opioid-involved deaths. Synthetic opioids make up the majority of opioid-involved deaths in other states.
WEcovery's funding will run through September 2020. For more information on the nonprofit, go to www.beyondbrink.com.
