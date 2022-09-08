The Free Press
MANKATO — A program that helps refugees connect with local resources has been awarded a $75,000 Innovation Laboratory fellowship.
Tapestry Project is among the 12 winners of the inaugural Center for Inclusion and Belonging at the American Immigration Council’s Innovation Laboratory Fellowship.
Walmart Foundation provided funding for the national program.
Jaffer Mohamed, team coordinator, and Sophia Hoiseth, community engagement coordinator for Minnesota Council of Churches Mankato Area Refugee Services, will represent their organization’s Tapestry Project in meetings with world-class researchers in an ongoing effort to connect refugees with resources for entrepreneurship and motivate existing business to engage with diverse groups in new ways.
The fellows’ placement and social capital in their community has the potential for them to deepen cross-group connections via hobbies, pastimes and community-based activities, Wendy Feliz, director of the Center for Inclusion and Belonging at the American Immigration Council, stated in a press release.
Support from a distinguished group of faculty and mentors will allow the fellows to strengthen their ability to bridge differences through their community-based programs and activities, Feliz stated.
Her organization described the Tapestry Project as a program that provides life skills workshops on parenting, housing, health, safety, and entrepreneurship, as well as deepening connections between U.S. and foreign-born community members.
In 2013, The Tapestry Project won an International Association of Chiefs of Police Community Policing Award.
Ongoing engagement of evidence-based researchers will help in the application of proven theories to The Tapestry Projects on-the-ground work, Habiba Rashid, associate director for Mankato Area Refugee Services stated in the press release.
Mohamed and Hoseth already have participated in a session with experts from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
The Minnesota Council of Churches represents 27 member judicatories and about 1 million Christians in its mission to manifest unity in the church and to build the common good in the world. Its programs include Refugee Services, Truth & Reparations, MCC Respectful Conversations, Interfaith Relationships and the Minnesota Church Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.