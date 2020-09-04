MANKATO — There have been relatively few renters who have been delinquent in their payments locally, but advocates worry that will change when federal pandemic assistance ends.
"There is a lot of assistance out there. There's a lot going on right now," said Judd Schultz, housing services director at Minnesota Valley Action Council.
One of the largest property management companies in Mankato says the number of renters behind on rent is surprisingly low and even fell during the pandemic. Matt Atwood said in normal times renters get behind, but it's a relatively small number among the 1,800 rental units they manage. But he said compared to January, before the pandemic hit, the number of delinquent rent collections are down 22%.
"So it's better during a pandemic than before," Atwood said.
Tenants have told his staff that the extra $600 in unemployment payments that were provided in the CARES Act helped them keep up with bills. And he said there are a variety of other assistance programs and agencies that they direct tenants to if they're struggling.
Jen Theneman, executive director of Partners for Affordable Housing, said clients they work with, many who are homeless or facing potential homelessness, are struggling. "We're seeing people impacted where they can't pay their rent."
But she said people have benefited from financial assistance, including a recent infusion of $100 million for Minnesotans struggling to pay rent, mortgage payments or utilities. The money comes from the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program.
Theneman said that and other assistance programs are softening the blow for now.
PAH operates a few dozen housing properties in Mankato and St. Peter and Theneman said about 10% of tenants are in arrears on rent and she expects the number to grow.
"People have lost jobs or had their hours cut. They've lost child care. It's a ticking time bomb."
Schultz said MVAC runs a family homeless prevention program in the nine-county region and said about 200 people have applied for the latest housing assistance grants so far.
He said the assistance and Gov. Tim Walz's order barring evictions during the pandemic are helping those who are struggling.
"But at some point that will go away. We know people are struggling and the economy isn't coming back as fast as people hoped. There are stores and restaurants closing and those jobs are gone. When evictions come back there's going to be a slew of people evicted and there may not be any assistance then," Schultz said. "This is going to be a long-term problem."
Landlords reach out
Atwood said their management company doesn't own any properties but manages them for others.
"All the people we manage for are small businesses. They're not big multi-million dollar firms. They own a property or two and they have other jobs."
Atwood said that when the pandemic hit many of those landlords were very worried but so far things have gone well.
"Right now there are maybe seven people we'd evict if we could, which is about the normal number." Atwood said that in the past if they sent letters of potential eviction about half of those renters would catch up on payments. But because of the current ban on evictions, no letters can be sent out.
He said Atwood Management and the landlords have stepped up to help tenants. Rents are due on the 5th of the month and after that a late fee is applied. But now, if tenants pay their rent by the end of the month, the late fee is waived.
They are also allowing people to pay rent with credit cards without any card transaction fee. "The landlords all stepped up to the plate to pay the credit-card fees for them," Atwood said.
"While there have been some challenges, the tenants have been really respectful to our staff and we work with them however we can. Mankato is really a great place to be."
This week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping nationwide order temporarily halting millions of renters from being evicted in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
But local housing advocates say the move doesn't change anything in Minnesota. They said the governor's eviction ban is broader, and while the federal order lasts only until the end of the year, the Minnesota eviction ban will last until the governor's peacetime emergency powers end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.