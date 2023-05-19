Mankato resident Cecil Fountain, who was born and raised in Sudan, described the current civil war between the African country’s army and a paramilitary group as horrific to residents impacted, including her own family.
“It’s been a nightmare. It is literal terror,” she said.
Fountain, who is on the Greater Mankato Diversity Council Board, went to Catholic school and college in Sudan before immigrating to the United States in 2003.
She said she’s been in touch with her younger sister, who lives in Sudan with her husband and three kids, on a regular basis since the war started in the middle of April.
That’s when her sister’s family became separated.
“When all the shooting started, nobody could leave the house,” she said.
As paramilitary troops began taking their positions in the capital, Fountain’s brother-in-law was out of the country, having left a week prior to when the shooting started.
A day before the shootings, her sister’s mother-in-law had taken her two older kids to visit a family member in a different city.
“When the shooting started, her mother-in-law could not bring the kids home, because it was very unsafe,” Fountain said. “Up to this day, she still has not been united with her two older kids, because the shooting in their area is really bad where her mother-in-law and the kids are.
“It’s been really heartbreaking.”
Fountain said that while her brother-in-law was able to get back in the country, it wasn’t easy.
“It took him a whole week to try to get through the port of Sudan to get back into the country. He finally succeeded, but he struggled really, really bad,” she said.
While Fountain’s sister’s two older children are safe with her sister’s family, and her sister’s youngest daughter, age 4, are still with her sister, her family is among those impacted by frequent loss of power.
“Last week they did not have power for three to five days, no power. She said it gets really hot,” Fountain said.
“You can imagine how hot it gets. We’re talking about (triple) digits. So, I’ll give you an example. Today the high is 104 degrees. Tomorrow the high is 108 degrees. In this kind of heat with no power, that’s really hard.”
Without power for days, it’s difficult to sleep.
“Her little kid, her daughter is 4 years old. She said she pretty much passed out from the heat, and then when she wakes up, she’s soaking wet head to toe,” Fountain said.
“There are days where my sister said, ‘I’m just scared that my daughter’s going to get sick.’”
Fountain said that during a recent period of cease-fire, her family was able to go to the pharmacy and get enough insulin to last a few weeks.
Her family also has gone to the nearest store during these periods to buy supplies in bulk.
Sending money to help also can be difficult, Fountain said, who added that if she wired money, her sister’s ability to use it would depend on if the agency that gets it was open or not.
While several families have decided to leave the country, Fountain said her sister’s family are currently deciding to stay, adding that finances can also play a factor in a resident’s ability to leave.
“(My brother-in-law) said most of the people who left are already struggling, whether they went to Egypt, whether they went to Chad, they’re struggling because they picked up and left, but all of the money that they have, they ran out of money, or they don’t know what to do,” she said.
Mohamed Alsadig, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, has had family leave Sudan.
He said he remembers messaging his cousin in the middle of the night when the conflict first began.
“I remember the message saying paramilitary troops are moving into the capital. They’re taking their positions, strategic positions within the capital, and the military is basically has started mobilizing their own troops to protect the capital,” he said.
Alsadig said the conflict is difficult, adding that while he didn’t grow up in Sudan, his family’s roots go way back.
“It’s hard for everybody to go through. It’s hard for me to even hear about it or even think about it. Nobody has ever imagined that this is going to happen. The country was part of conflicts in the past, but they were all outside of the capital,” he said.
Fountain and Alsadig said residents who leave have gone to places such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Chad.
While both said there are no local fundraising efforts right now, they said the conflict deserves more attention, relating it to the war in Ukraine.
“Are we seeing the same coverage that the Ukraine has gotten? No. Not even close. Are we seeing the same support from the international media or the international community? No, we’re not,” Alsadig said.
“We’re talking about military support, financial support, humanitarian support, they’re not.”
Fountain said there should be more people reaching out, adding that support could potentially look like people with connections in Egypt, Chad or other countries helping those who need it.
“There should be more done to help those people get out of the country and get the appropriate help,” she said. “There’s no human better than others. We’re all human.”
