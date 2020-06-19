Patrick Person says the family’s restaurant businesses aren’t the same and may never be again.
“We’re doing what we can. I’m sure some of these things won’t ever go away. It’s the time we’re in. We’re playing the cards we were dealt.”
He and brother Chris and other partners run several restaurants in the area, including Dino’s Pizzeria in North Mankato, Tav on the Ave, Number 4 and Flask in Mankato, and 3rd Street Tavern in St. Peter, as well as a catering business.
Person said the addition of indoor dining, at 50% capacity, has helped but that it’s not enough for restaurants and bars to be sustainable for long.
“We went from 20% of normal sales (with pickup and delivery) and maybe we’re nearly 50% now. But restaurants aren’t designed to work at 50%. They have to stay busy,” he said.
“As much as people don’t want it to be about money, it is about money. All the property taxes, sales taxes, income taxes and everything else are still due, but they don’t want us to be able to make money. Things need to get open and they need to realize we’re grown up adults and people know what to do.”
River Hills coming to life
At River Hills Mall, Manager Andy Wilke said it’s also a new reality in the retail world.
“Things are going good, but I would caution folks. There’s a lot to be seen on how retail is going to evolve over the next year. There will be stores that don’t reopen again. There’s been a lot of retailers going through bankruptcy in the past year and the COVID pandemic might be the last straw.”
Still, he said, more stores and food court stands are reopening and customers are steadily returning.
“Traffic continues to tick up as more and more stores open and as our food court has opened more. The food court has definitely helped. We see customers throughout the day and weekend coming in. I got my schwarma fix this week when Massad’s opened,” Wilke said.
The tables in the food court are again seating guests. Tables have been spaced 6 feet apart, which gives the food court a little below the 50% occupancy limit for the space.
Wilke said about 75% of stores in the mall have opened, with more eyeing July 1 or later in July to open. He said many are waiting on their corporate owners to develop plans for reopening stores.
He said no stores that opened have had to close again because of staff being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“It’s something we monitor and we expect all the stores to follow the state guidelines. We’ve been doing a lot of cleaning and sanitizing.”
The carousel and children’s play area remain closed and there are no benches or seating in the mall common areas as per state orders. There are also no strollers available for visitors.
Anchors Target and Scheels have been open throughout the pandemic. JC Penney opened earlier this month. Penney’s is going through bankruptcy protection and announced recently that it will close about 400 stores nationwide.
Wilke said Penney announced its first 150 closings recently and the Mankato location was not on the list.
‘Learning every day’
Person said restaurant staff have taken seriously the precautions needed to reopen.
Already, a few bars and restaurants in Mankato have had to close shortly after reopening because someone on the staff was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Our staff has really done well with the things we have to do in-house, as far as being sanitary and sterilizing and wearing masks, as uncomfortable as it is. Working in a 100-degree kitchen while wearing a mask isn’t fun,” Person said.
“We’re learning every day. Nothing is going to be the same.”
He said customers have mostly been understanding and helpful.
“Our tables are spread apart and people aren’t asking to pull tables together. Customers understand.”
He said one issue, however, does come up.
“Our biggest problem is customers tell our servers they can take their masks off.” Under the governor’s latest orders that allow for some indoor dining, all staff are required to wear masks.
“But overall people follow the rules. In Minnesota we follow the rules.
“People just like to be out again and they’re being responsible.”
Person expects that many things, including later night business, will never be the same again even after the pandemic is past.
For now, Flask and Number 4 in downtown Mankato are only open in the evening from Tuesdays through Saturdays.
“Most (bars) are closed by 9 p.m. There isn’t any late-night business out there. I don’t know if that will ever change,” Person said.
He recalls two decades ago when there was widespread fear that the change to a new millennium would cause havoc with computer systems around the world and lead to all manner of disruption from power grids to the internet going down.
“Everyone was worried about the world melting down and people didn’t go out that New Year’s Eve. And they never have in the same way since. People go to home parties and things but don’t go out New Year’s Eve the same way anymore.”
