MANKATO — Short, distanced lines of shoppers kicked off a subdued Black Friday as many shunned going into stores during the pandemic.
Still, those looking for specific in-store deals held up the tradition of camping out to be near the head of the line.
Many shoppers had searched in vane for the new PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch consoles but found virtually none were available in any stores and few if any were readily available online.
But Jason Verly and his son, Sam, of Mankato, may have been the only ones in town to score a couple of PlayStations.
"There are two in Mankato as far as we could determine and they're in there," said Jason, pointing inside the door of GameStop. They were the first two in line thanks to arriving at 2 p.m. Thursday.
"It was cold," Sam said of the 17 hour wait. But they came prepared.
"We had a hammock and chairs and sleeping bags and snacks in the car," Sam said. His wife, Holly, also stopped early Friday morning to deliver a McDonald's breakfast.
A few more people showed up in line by midnight but the other 30 or so in line waiting for the 7 a.m. store opening arrived at 6 a.m. or later Friday.
Kari Jellum of Waseca and her sons Jacari, 13, and Tyler, 15, got in line just before GameStop opened after hitting a few other stores that opened at 5 a.m.
"Best Buy had people coming in, but it wasn't real busy. We went to Walmart and they weren't busy either. The clerk said they were less busy than a normal day," Kari said.
Andy Wilke, manager of River Hills Mall, said Black Friday was what he expected.
"It's been a calm start. Everything was pretty subdued."
He said many of the shoppers coming in were picking up orders they had made earlier online. "A lot of retailers are fulfilling online sales they've made the past few days."
Wilke said the recent governor's order closing dining-in for at least a month also chipped away at holiday tradition.
"It's very strange with the food court seating closed. All our restaurants are open for take-out only, people just aren't allowed to stay inside and eat."
And to add insult to injury, River Hills is not allowed to have Santa in person this year. They had planned to have Santa, behind Plexiglass, with social distancing and no kids sitting on his lap.
"But the governor said we couldn't do that." Wilke said they instead are offering a virtual Santa on a screen that kids can talk to.
For the rest of the holiday season the mall will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with extended hours on certain days. (RiverHillsMall.com).
At Target about 60 people lined up before the 7 a.m. opening, with the first only arriving about 15 minutes earlier.
Jen Peterson of Mankato was standing next to one of the red Target carts that had been set on end every six feet along the sidewalk outside the store. She'd stopped at a few other places and said most had a steady amount of customers but weren't too busy.
Like many, Peterson already took advantage of the many in-store and online pre-Black Friday sales. "I did a lot of my shopping yesterday.
"I hope they have the early sales next year and things will thin out on Black Friday."
Prior to opening, a couple of Target employees came outside to welcome the crowd and to inform them that if they were looking for a PlayStation or Nintendo there were none in the store, but they were available online.
One thing Peterson and others missed this year was the tradition of eating out after doing some shopping.
"I told the boys to bring a bag of snacks along because there weren't going to be any restaurants we can go sit in," Peterson said.
Indeed, some of the longest lines Friday were vehicles lining up at restaurant and coffee shop drive-throughs later in the morning.
Among the busiest stores Friday morning were Menards, Fleet Farm and Home Depot. But even there, the parking lots were not generally as full as in past years.
New strategies
Steve Horwitz, an economics professor at Ball State University, said this will be a holiday shopping season like no other. While most chains have been open on Thanksgiving Day in recent years, almost none were this year.
“The challenge of how to get sales close to typical holiday seasons while still protecting themselves and their customers is a tricky one,” he told The Associated Press. “No firm can afford to be the site of a superspreading event, so they have every reason to try to keep everyone safe.”
Instead, big stores are adopting two alternative strategies.
“First, they are emphasizing their online options, including curbside delivery. Second, and perhaps more important, they are extending their Black Friday sales earlier into the year,” Horwitz said. “By stretching out the holiday shopping season over more than two months, they are engaging in a kind of social distancing through time."
In the Twin Cities, shopper numbers were also thin.
The Star Tribune reported the West St. Paul Walmart had plenty of employees ready for a crowd. But at 6 a.m., the people hadn't come yet for Black Friday deals.
They were starting to trickle in, though. At 6:15 a.m. the Best Buy in Eagan wasn't busy either. There was a socially distanced line around the corner at the Best Buy in Richfield as the store opened, but not as big as in years past.
Walmart and Best Buy opened stores early at 5 a.m. Friday. Target opened at 7 a.m., the normal hours for most of its stores. The Mall of America opened early at 8 a.m.
