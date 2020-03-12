MANKATO — The Small Business Development Center - South Central Region in Mankato has won the Excellence and Innovation Center of the Year award from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Michael Hahn is the regional director.
The SBA recognized 11 Minnesota-based small businesses and "small business champions" during National Small Business Week.
Minnesota’s winners were chosen for their success in starting or helping small business and their efforts to give back to the community.
