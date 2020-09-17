MANKATO — The U.S. Small Business Administration has named the South Central Small Business Development Center as the Minnesota 2020 SBDC of Excellence.
Hosted by Minnesota State University, the SBDC is led by Regional Director Mike Hahn and Program Manager Jill Krosch and provides one-on-one, confidential consulting, help to find and secure the capital, and training sessions at no cost or nominal cost to established businesses and start-ups.
The South Central SBDC facilitated over $56 million in SBA-backed loans in 2019 alone and assisted clients in exceeding $10 million in capital infusion in the region.
It also developed a new online tool called BizLink North to match business owners with prospective buyers, the Women Mean Business program to meet the specific needs of women entrepreneurs in the area, and was awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to assist the local agricultural community with business needs.
The SBDC’s monthly weekend “Consulting Café” walk-in clinics, held in local coffee shops, also provide access outside the work week for business owners to find support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.