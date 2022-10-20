MAPLE RIVER — Maple River Schools and New Ulm Public Schools will be asking voters to renew expiring per pupil property tax levies this election, which go towards general operating costs for the districts.
Voters won’t see a change if they approve the questions.
At Maple River, the school district is proposing to keep the $267.82 per pupil rate that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2023.
The rate would be applicable for 10 years beginning with taxes payable in 2024.
Supt. Dan Anderson said the money is expected to generate $250,000 a year.
“This goes towards maintaining programs, services for our kids, any activities, teachers, staff, all those kinds of things,” he said.
Over in New Ulm, the school district is proposing to keep the $779 per pupil rate scheduled to expire after taxes payable this year.
The proposed authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for 10 years beginning with taxes payable next year.
New Ulm Supt. Jeff Bertrang said the money brings in $1.8 million annually, which is just under 6% of the district’s general fund.
“In 2012, the promise was, if it’s approved, we’d reduce class sizes, we’d add more college and technical skill classes and more technology for students. In the last 10 years we have done that, and our goal is to continue doing that, keeping those programs as they are for the next 10 years,” he said.
