MANKATO — Hansnowlo has joined Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 7 fleet of snowplows.
The snowplow assigned to the Mankato region was named Wednesday at the conclusion of a statewide contest sponsored by MnDOT.
More than 64,000 voters cast ballots in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
Winning names for other snowplows representing MnDOT's districts, in the order of votes received, are:
Yer a Blizzard, Harry — District 8 (Southwest Minnesota).
Blizzo — Metro District (Twin Cities).
Clearopathtra — District 1 (Northeast Minnesota).
Better Call Salt — District 3 (Central Minnesota).
Blader Tot Hotdish — District 2 (Northwest Minnesota).
Scoop! There it is — District 6 (Southeast Minnesota).
Sleetwood Mac — District 4 (West Central Minnesota).
Tallies for all 60 finalists can be found on MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow website.
This is the third year that MnDOT has hosted the annual Name a Snowplow contest. MnDOT now has 25 named snowplows statewide, including Plowy McPlowFace, Betty Whiteout, Duck Duck Orange Truck and The Big Leplowski.
In addition to the 24 named snowplows selected through “Name a Snowplow” contests, staff in District 1 chose to add a named snowplow to their region in 2022. Giiwedin, the Ojibwe word for the North Wind, is stationed at MnDOT’s Duluth Truck Station and covers Highway 33 near the Fond du Lac Reservation.
