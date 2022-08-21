MANKATO — While the summer months historically show a slowdown in people looking to buy homes, this summer saw sales down significantly from last year.
Statewide, closed sales were down 19% in July compared to July 2021, according to the latest report from Minnesota Realtors.
Jen True, owner of True Real Estate in Mankato, said she and her agents expect July and August to be quieter. “We have a spring rush and then a slowdown in the summer, and then after Labor Day, the market picks up again.”
True said within Mankato and North Mankato the market has been stronger than in many parts of the state this year.
“In Mankato and North Mankato last year, there were 515 closed sales year to date and this year it was 474 year to date. So that’s not down as much.”
Rising interest rates have caused some trepidation among potential buyers and has locked some first-time homebuyers out of the market.
“There are some people talking about interest rates going up. But they’re still not that bad,” True said.
The Freddie Mac 30-year-rate is now just above 5%.
True said as has long been the case, homes in the mid-range still go quickly. “If we have a home in the $250,000 range, it’s gone in two days.”
While high-end homes were selling well last year and early this year, that market has cooled.
“If you’re in the $700,000 and up, it’s definitely a little quiet now.”
True said she stays optimistic about the future.
“With all the industries and economic growth we have here, I don’t believe our market is as impacted as others. It’s definitely down. We hope it goes up in September.”
In Blue Earth County there were 79 closed sales in July, down nearly 19% from a year earlier. For the year, closed sales are down 3.5%.
New listings in the county also plunged in July, with 82 homes listed compared to 104 last year, a 21% decline.
Despite fewer sales and new listings, the price of homes in Blue Earth County continues to climb. In July the median sales price was $310,000, up 18% year over year.
In Nicollet County, there were 37 closed sales in July, down nearly 29% from the previous year. The county did see more new listings, however. The 49 new listings were up 29% year over year.
The median sales price in Nicollet County was at $260,000 in July, up nearly 10% from the previous year.
Statewide closed sales slumped 19% in July compared to a year ago, with 7,904 transactions across the state. New listings were also significantly down, declining 14% compared to July 2021, although the total number of homes for sale rose 6.4%.
The median sales price in Minnesota rose 9% to $391,958 in July. Sellers were receiving 101% of their asking price.
“After two years of record-breaking sales, the market is beginning to look more normal. And that’s good news for buyers,” Chris Galler, CEO of Minnesota Realtors, said in a statement.
“While there’s still fierce competition for the best homes at affordable price points, the increasing inventory is beginning to ease those frantic bidding wars. Buyers are feeling less pressured and taking the time to do inspections.”
Galler stated that rising interest rates remain a barrier, especially for first-time homebuyers.
“In the short term, this is increasing demand for rentals and pushing up prices. As the overall housing supply grows and inflationary pressures ease, the trends will favor those who want to own a home.”
