NORTH MANKATO — Having spent nearly four weeks reeling from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit of the Mankato hospital, Kian Olson returned home Thursday.
For his mother, Nissa Sugden, it meant relief from a struggle to comfort him while he lay in a hospital bed. The teen was met with a colorful lawn sign welcoming him back to the family’s North Mankato home.
The reprieve was shattered for both of them, however, by a different source of grief.
Mark Olson, Kian’s father, told The Free Press on Sept. 3 that doctors said nothing more could be done to battle the pancreatic cancer that had plagued him for six years.
He died early Saturday morning. He was 49.
Kian had brought Mark from a hospital to his home, in upper North Mankato, for hospice care in mid-August. Mark had been COVID-positive at the time and was likely the source of Kian’s infection.
Mark watched over Zoom as his 19-year-old son, whose longest hospital stay began Aug. 21, went from unresponsive and reliant on a ventilator to capable of holding slow conversations.
Sugden said Monday that while Kian was in the hospital, he couldn’t focus on his own recovery because he was anxious about his father’s declining health.
“I was in a weird situation where I had Kian who was doing everything he could do to get out and see his dad one last time, then I had his dad who was hanging on long enough to see his son one last time,” Sugden said.
Because it was an end-of-life scenario, she managed to arrange for Mark, who is her ex-husband, to visit Kian in the hospital a week before his death. There was a feeling it might have been the final time they would see each other.
But Mark had told Sugden he wasn’t going anywhere until his son left the hospital. He would wait to let go until he knew Kian would be all right.
He lived to hear news of his son’s return home and then see him, one last time, in person. Sugden, Kian and his sister, Nadine, visited Mark in St. James Medical Center on Friday.
Too weak to stand, Mark closed his eyes and embraced his son while seated in a wheelchair.
“Yesterday was full of long and short drives, tears, high anxiety, hugs & final ‘Good Byes,’” Sugden wrote of Kian and Nadine’s final moments with their father.
Family members are relieved that Mark is no longer in pain, she said.
“He fought for so long that reality hasn’t really set in,” Sugden wrote of Mark’s death.
Mark had told The Free Press he understood he was going to die soon. He felt almost “numb to everything,” he’d said.
“I’m kind of near the end,” he said. But he wasn’t expecting his last days to coincide with his son’s severe illness.
Kian’s condition, however, has steadily improved since the first week of September.
On Sept. 10, Sugden posted a photo of her smiling face next to her son’s, his head resting on a University of Minnesota pillow on his hospital bed. Another picture showed posters full of photos of Kian beneath labels reminding him who he is outside of that room: “Gamer.” “Poker player.” “Fighter.”
That same evening, Sugden wrote Kian was in a panic because he wanted out of the hospital. Specifically, he wanted to go and see his father.
Six days later he had exchanged his white hospital gown for a red hoodie and black shorts, capping a 26-day stay at the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato hospital.
A photo posted by Sugden shows him smiling just outside the hospital doors. In another he is standing behind the “Welcome home Kian!” sign in Sugden’s yard.
Adapting to life out of the controlled hospital room hasn’t been easy for Kian, Sugden said.
Too much noise triggers him, as do multiple conversations happening at once. He struggles even to sit still and watch a movie, she said.
And though Kian is grateful for the support his family has received from nurses as well as friends and acquaintances, he doesn’t want to be a spokesperson for coronavirus survivors.
He wants to regain his attention span and physical strength. He wants to see his friends. He wants to begin planning his return to college.
The Monday after he was admitted to the ICU was supposed to be the first day of his sophomore year at the University of South Dakota.
“He just wants back to normal,” Sugden said.
“It’s hard because we’re dealing with a double load,” she added. “He’s dealing with coming out of the COVID fog, then also dealing with his father’s death.”
She asks that friends and family check in with her before visiting.
One of the last remarks Mark Olson made to The Free Press was that everyone should get vaccinated. He wished he had done more to persuade Kian against his prior opposition to a vaccine.
Breakthrough infections are still rare, and a vaccine is a bulwark against severe illness. Mark noted it’s difficult to predict who will be severely affected by the coronavirus.
As Kian gradually recovered and Mark lay in bed at home, fighting to remain alive so he could see his son “at least one more time,” he added one last note for publication.
“Just … put in there Dad loves Kian so much and the fact that I’d do anything for him,” he said, emotion gripping his voice for the first time during the interview. “And I hope every parent feels the same way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.