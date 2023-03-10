MANKATO — Amid a push by Gov. Tim Walz to boost the state's tourism budget, the head of Explore Minnesota Tourism and Mankato area tourism and business leaders Friday discussed the impact of tourism on local communities.
Explore Minnesota Tourism Director Lauren Bennett McGinty said on a Zoom conference that while 49% of visitors are from within Minnesota and 51% percent are from outside of the state, just 10% of that is from outside the Midwest.
"Among our nine regional states we're 8th (in tourism) so we have some catching up to do."
Visit Mankato Director Ashlee White said the Mankato region is well positioned to attract more tourists. "We have leisure, sports, conventions so we have a little bit of everything going on here in Mankato."
After years of no budget increase, Walz’s proposal includes increasing Explore Minnesota Tourism’s base budget by $3.8 million next year and $746,000 in fiscal year 2025.
It would also add nearly $12 million over two years for new initiatives to support local tourism and hospitality and add $12 million to create a state tourism division focused on businesses.
Justin Ek, a Mankato house painter and mural artist, said he and other businesses are active in helping host art and cultural events.
"It's about strengthening our arts community so there are lots of offerings." He said small efforts over time, such as the many art and cultural attractions that have been added in Old Town Mankato, draw more people and spending to the region.
Bennett McGinty said the state's $16 billion tourism industry was forever changed by the pandemic, and they are still figuring out what will draw people in the future. She said more people are looking for experiences when they travel and also considering things like sustainability.
White said Mankato has mostly rebounded, but not necessarily grown its visitor numbers since the pandemic.
"Over the last two years we've had a comeback." She said hotel owners report things improved greatly the past two years, particularly in 2022.
"We're pretty close to where we were in 2019 and some of our top-tier properties are reporting even a better year ahead than before the pandemic."
Tom Furth, who is on the Bavarian Blast and Hermann Fest boards in New Ulm, said visitors are a lifeblood for the community.
"I consider ourselves to be one of the tourism Meccas of Minnesota."
He noted New Ulm has the second oldest family owned brewery in the country in Schells Brewery and a distillery recently opened, both of which draw visitors. And the city has several large cultural events that draw tens of thousands each year.
"People don't always appreciate how much it means to the community," he said of the businesses and events.
He said attracting visitors through a vibrant tourism industry has a "halo effect" that spreads out, including people who come to visit and "fall in love with the town and move here."
Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, said wineries, breweries, restaurants and other businesses offer the experiences visitors seek.
And she said sustainability, including more restaurants featuring farm-to-table venues, are also attractive.
Big business
Recently, Explore Minnesota Tourism released its 2022 Travel Indicators Report that found:
Tourism Economics found that in 2022 our state had 77.2 million visitors, who had $13.4 billion direct impact and $23.3 billion indirect impact on our economy and communities.
Each household in Minnesota would need to be taxed an additional $993 to replace the visitor-generated taxes received by state and local governments in 2022.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, in 2021 Leisure & Hospitality gross sales were $15.7 billion, with sales taxes of $998 million collected.
With almost 229,000 employed in 2021, Leisure & Hospitality is the 4th largest industry for employment in Minnesota.
