The Greater Mankato area lost 6,551 jobs in April compared to a year earlier, as the first full month of COVID-19 impact on the job market has been measured.
The unemployment rate jumped to 11.1% in the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical area, which includes all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
Local manufacturing jobs fell 9.6% year over year while service sector jobs fell 11.4% in April. Government jobs were down 3.9% year-over-year.
Other metro areas saw similar plunges according to information released Thursday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
St. Cloud lost 12,779 jobs year over year and has an 11.5% unemployment rate. Rochester has a 12.2% unemployment rate after losing nearly 15,000 jobs.
Duluth had the highest unemployment rate at 15.6% after losing 21,500 jobs, and the Twin Cities lost 271,200 jobs and saw its unemployment rate climb to 13.4%.
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.1% in April and the number of unemployed Minnesotans increased by 160,627 to a total of 249,453 from March to April. Seasonally adjusted payroll employment decreased by 359,800 jobs in April, or 12.2% with the private sector down 334,700 jobs, or 13.3%, during the month.
“DEED is dedicated to helping Minnesotans who have lost their job or had their hours reduced over the past two months,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “We were one of the first states in the nation to fully implement all three elements of the CARES Act to quickly get benefits out the door to as many people as possible."
The number of people applying for Unemployment Insurance and the share of the labor force represented by those applying for the insurance is not the same as the official number of people who are unemployed or the monthly unemployment rate.
Unemployment insurance applicant data does not match unemployment data for several reasons. One key reason is that workers can apply for and receive unemployment benefits if their hours have been cut but they are still working. Such workers would not be counted as unemployed in the official unemployment rate. In the official rate, if a person works even one hour a week, they are counted as employed not unemployed.
All major job sectors except for mining lost jobs, with leisure and hospitality hit hardest.
