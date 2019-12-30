Like many of the local vendors who sell their homemade products at Molitor’s Bunkhouse Dawn Molitor began drying herbs, baking, pickling vegetables and canning fruit and jams as a hobby years ago.
“I was always giving it away as Christmas gifts, for holidays and birthdays,” Molitor said from her farm near Nicollet where she holds a winter market every December. “It got to the point where my husband said: ‘Instead of giving it away all the time, why not make some money from it?’”
Molitor named her business Dawn’s Cowgirl Kitchen and began selling her products at places like Henderson Classic Car Roll In. About 10 years ago she met Abby Matzke, who raises goats near Good Thunder and makes a variety of soaps with goat milk as the primary ingredient.
“I knew she did a ton of gardening and was pretty intense about it,” Matzke laughed.
Matzke suggested that Molitor give the Good Thunder Farmers Market a try.
“At the time I was one of the people involved with the Good Thunder Farmers Market, and suggested she come sit down there,” Matzke said. “We hung out there and sold some stuff. Then she got this big idea and invited me into that.”
Molitor and her husband farm nearly 2,800 acres of their land a few miles east of Nicollet, and when a storm blew through their property in 2010, they decided to build a new shed to accommodate their large extended family’s visits. They built a large kitchen on one side of the building and created a space on the other side for relatives to gather.
By 2012, when they finished building, the idea of coordinating with other vendors seemed to make a lot of sense, and the new structure would be an ideal venue. While Molitor focused on canning and baking, along with selling fresh vegetables during warmer months, others would add more variety to the products sold at the winter market.
When they held their first winter market in 2014, five vendors from the area participated. This year there are 13. They held an open house on the weekend of Dec. 14 this year, and it was packed for both Saturday and Sunday, with people arriving 20-40 minutes before they opened their doors at 9 a.m.
“When I’ve seen all these ladies’ crafts and what they do, I just keep inviting a few more vendors every year,” Molitor said. “It’s a very nice array of things here. We did better this year than the last five just by word of mouth and social media.”
Molitor charges vendors a small fee for advertising, which includes sending 3,000 fliers through direct mail, and they take turns watching the shop when it’s open.
For the last remaining days of the year, the market is open by appointment only. While the 13 vendors sell their products there during the holidays, Molitor sells her foodstuffs year-round by appointment.
For Jane Laven, of Mankato, who makes beaded snowflake sun catchers and ornaments, the affordability of selling her crafts at Molitor’s Bunkhouse was appealing. While she continues to sell her products at craft shows, the cost of paying rent for a space at a farmers market sometimes overrides the benefit.
“At a farmers market, you first have to apply and there’s a fee for every time you’re there,” Laven said. “At a craft show you’ve got to set up, a couple hours to try to sell, and then take everything down and pack your cars. So this is a really awesome opportunity.”
Stephanie Thompson moved to the Nicollet area in 2014 close to where Molitor lives, and the two neighbors met shortly after. One perk of Thompson’s location are the several dozen maple trees they have on their land. She and her husband began tapping trees and a friend taught them how to boil the sap using a wood fire.
“It all came to a head when we realized there’s just not much that Dawn can’t do, but one of the aspects she didn’t have in her repertoire was maple syrup,” Thompson said.
Molitor said this year they also have one woman who puts together evergreen Christmas tree pots and swags, while others do crocheting and quilting, refurbished furniture and jewelry.
Matzke attributes the expansion of the market and increasing number of visitors — some who come from as far as Iowa, Wisconsin and the Twin Cities — to a growing public interest in shopping local for unique items in a personal setting. Visitors are greeted with hot apple cider, cookies and free samples of the canned vegetables and salsas.
“I think the experience is important,” Matzke said. “There’s not a shop like this around that I’ve seen. They’ll leave with something they couldn’t find anywhere else. Everybody is happy.”
More information is available at www.facebook.com/dawnscowgirlkitchen.
