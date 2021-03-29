The decision of two Veterans of Foreign Wars groups to combine three years ago saved the Morson-Ario-Strand building on Riverfront Drive in Mankato from a fate that service clubs throughout the nation have suffered during the past year — the sale or shutdown of their post homes.
Mandated temporary closures and restrictions, deemed necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus, were hard hits to the financial health of many VFW and American Legion posts.
“All the dust had pretty much settled” from the 2018 merger when, during the peak of the pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order last spring,” said Mike McLaughlin, Mankato’s VFW Post commander.
“We still are in a good situation, even though that hit us at the time of year when people generally are getting together.”
Income from hall rentals rapidly dwindled since wedding receptions, reunions and public get-togethers have not been happening. A 30th anniversary gathering for Windom-area veterans of the first Iraq War would have been a financial boost, but the event was canceled.
Post fundraisers, community gatherings, and an annual chili feed to benefit a program that supports military families, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, all had to be called off last year. Memorial Day and Veterans Day services were canceled or limited in attendance.
This year’s annual Lenten fish fry at the post home was canceled, although Morson-Ario-Strand has restarted its Burger Night specials on Fridays.
“The 950 is seeing more people coming back in — it’s still about half of what it used to be,” McLaughlin said.
VFW Post 950 Auxiliary President Goldie Bosard said her organization also has been affected by the pandemic.
Bosard said her 137-plus member group offers financial boosts to community nonprofits. Donations regularly have been distributed to CADA, ECHO Food Shelf, LEEP and other Mankato-based causes. Youth programs and scholarships and programs about patriotism also are items listed on the auxiliary’s budget plans.
Membership is down and its traditional poppy sales to support veterans was canceled in 2020 and likely will be curtailed this year.
“Our purpose is to serve veterans or families of veterans in need. But we haven’t been able to make the face-to-face contacts, like going to visit veterans at nursing homes or in their homes,” Bosard said.
McLaughlin said the social side of the post home with a membership of 560 has been close to nonexistent.
“It’s the camaraderie between people who served in the military that’s missed most.”
Until recently, the Mankato post’s official business was mostly handled during virtual meetings, and when in person, was restricted to officers only.
“Usually veterans liked to get together before and after the post meetings,” he said.
While on the job as Blue Earth County’s veterans service officer, McLaughlin has developed a sense of how other area service clubs are doing. Post homes in Eagle Lake, St. Clair, Lake Crystal and St. Peter are hanging in there.
“Veterans are used to being in situations where they are not in control. They were trained for that when an order comes down, that’s just the way it is,” he said.
“There’s humor that comes out of it. We say, ‘Well, you are in suck and ya just gotta ride it out.”
North Mankato American Legion Post 518 Cmdr. Jeff Frye measures pandemic time as the space between his members’ participation in a Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day parades.
“Le Center’s was the last parade in 2020 we were in and the first one for us this year. It feels good to get back out there and to catch up with people we hadn’t seen for a year.”
The color guard has consistently offered Veteran of the Month ceremonies and the post’s membership numbers are stable.
“Our goal is 200 and we have stayed close to that,” Frye said.
While the pandemic has been a struggle for Post 518, the mortgage on its building is paid off and income from the rental of upstairs apartments has helped pay the utility bills, Frye said.
“Business has been good, but not as good as it had been. We just received a grant from Nicollet County based on loss of business.”
Communications Director Tim Engstrom at Minnesota American Legion headquarters has reported on the closure of some of the state’s post homes within the past year. That doesn’t mean those service groups are turning in their charters, he said in an article about Waite Park’s Post 428 selling its building.
The work of the American Legion goes on, especially in communities where lots of veterans live, he said. One post, for example, sold its post home but will be allowed to use space there, free of charge, for meetings.
“After all, it’s really about the posts’ members. The post homes are just the places where we do the business of the Legion,” Engstrom said.
