MANKATO — The area's two largest annual Martin Luther King Jr. observances will be offered this year as virtual events.
• Mankato's 37th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration 6:30-8 p.m. Monday will include a presentation of Greater Mankato Policing Coalition's report on its findings from a series last fall, a video premiere and a rendition of "We Shall Overcome."
The coalition's four-part Education and Action Series was designed to shed light on local policing in the cities of St. Peter, Mankato and North Mankato. Co-sponsors were Greater Mankato Diversity Council, ACLU Mankato, NAACP Mankato, B.E.A.M., YWCA Mankato, CADA and Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato.
A premiere of the first video from the "Amplifying Black Voices in Mankato" project will be shown Monday. The four-part series features the work of two community members in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. This four video project was coordinated by two local community members after his death.
Performances during the event include a new rendition of "We Shall Overcome" by Bethany Truman, Timothy Berry and Chris Parker as well as presentations by spoken word artists.
The Mankato community celebration is sponsored by the African American Affairs program at Minnesota State University, NAACP's Mankato Chapter, the Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
To register to attend, go to: minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O_ytLwJ9RqeC3Q95G7uz4g.
• Gustavus Adolphus College's Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Monday will emphasize the continuing struggle for civil rights in the United States and around the world. A team of education facilitators will lead this year's event focused on racial equity and anti-racism.
A link to the 10 a.m. event will be posted at:
Members of Team Dynamics — experts in facilitating education — will work with attendees to help them find shared meaning and understanding of core concepts such as diversity, equity, inclusion and culture.
Gustavus' President's Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will use this presentation to launch a series of racial justice and inclusion educational opportunities for its students, faculty and staff.
Sponsors include the college's Peace, Justice, and Conflict Studies Department, the Office of the Chaplains, the Center for Inclusive Excellence and the President's Office.
