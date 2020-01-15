ST. PETER — An area gathering Saturday afternoon is planned in conjunction with a nationwide movement to highlight women's engagement in voting, democracy and other issues.
2020 Southern Minnesota Women's March participants will meet 2 p.m. at the Nicollet County Courthouse, 501 S., Minnesota Ave., and march to the Minnesota Square Park Pavilion.
Guest speakers are Tiffnie Jackson, former director of the racial justice program at Mankato's YWCA, and Misti-Nicole Harper, a visiting assistant professor at Gustavus Adolphus College who teaches history.
Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato is a co-sponsor of the local march.
