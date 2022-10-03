MANKATO — A young pelican residing on Indian Lake became well known among people who walk there, because it was residing solo on the lake with a broken wing after its brethren had gone south.
Jane Dow took charge and called for help, first trying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and then finding her way to the Wildlife Rehab Center of Minnesota in Roseville and ultimately to the Aspyn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation and Farm Sanctuary in Waseca.
Chasity Marquette of Aspyn Acres assembled a small team to rescue the injured bird on Sunday, but the pelican was then euthanized at the Wildlife Rehab Center as it had a chronic long-term wing fracture.
“I feel so bad,” Marquette said Monday afternoon of the pelican’s demise. “I’m teary, because I had to call and tell Jane. Over the summer she and her husband had grown so attached to the bird.”
Marquette named the bird “Indy” for its residence on Indian Lake. Hikers and walkers had grown fond of the pelican, with people watching it struggle with its broken left wing alone on the lake.
When Marquette undertook the rescue on Sunday, a small gaggle of people gathered on the shore to watch. Marquette and an Aspyn Acres volunteer maneuvered their two kayaks to trap Indy between them, and Marquette grabbed onto the bird’s beak and hefted it into her kayak.
Indy was then taken to a portable pet case on shore and put inside that, and then into the back of a pickup. Dow and her husband, Mark Friedman, transported the pelican to Savage, where another person took the bird and drove it to the Wildlife Rehab Center in Roseville.
That’s where it was humanely euthanized, said Tami Vogel, communications and development director with the Wildlife Rehab Center of Minnesota in Roseville.
“It seems a lot of people were very concerned about this pelican,” Dow said. “We noticed all the other pelicans had left, and this one was still there. And a friend pointed out it had a broken wing. The next time we went there, my husband had his binoculars and said, ‘Yes, it’s really messed up.’”
Concerned the pelican would freeze come winter, Dow decided to act to get it rescued.
“I went out to assess the situation,” Marquette said of the rescue call. “I watched the bird fish and eat and he was able to clean himself. The only thing he couldn’t do is fly. When his flock migrated, he was left there alone. He got left behind, which is sad. People hate to see that.”
Because Indian Lake has no access point, Marquette arranged to have her rescue team go out on kayaks.
Dow said she was hoping for a different outcome, one whereby Indy was relocated to one of the two areas in Minnesota where pelicans live year-round on open water.
“That would be a happy ending, wouldn’t it?” Dow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.