NORTH MANKATO — It’s the only way he knows how to fight back against an incurable, fatal disease.
Bill Brown, of St. James, lost his second wife Corinne Brown to ALS in August 2015, and participating in Mankato’s Walk to Defeat ALS is one way he finds solace from the loss.
The walk is Saturday morning at Spring Lake Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk at 10.
The walk has been going on since 2001 and is one of several held throughout the state.
“It’s a disease that needs to find its end,” Brown said. “It’s incurable. The dollars contributed through the walk go to a good cause, the ALS Association is a good steward of these funds. People need to be aware of what a devastating disease this is.”
Otherwise known as Lou Gerhig’s disease, amytrophic lateral schlerosis is a progressive nerve disease with an average life expectancy of two to five years after diagnosis. As ALS progresses, the degeneration of motor neurons in the brain interfere with messages to muscles in the body. Eventually, muscles atrophy and voluntary control of muscles is lost.
Brown has hopes that someday — with advances in medicine and treatment — ALS will be considered a chronic disease rather than a terminal one. Only 5,000 people in the U.S. have ALS.
“The walk gives us hope,” he said. His team’s first walk was in 2011, when Corinne was still alive. She had been diagnosed with ALS in October of 2009. In 2011, she walked with a cane. The next years she had a scooter and in her final year, she was in a power wheelchair.
“The only way to fight back was to do the walk,” he said.
His crack fundraising team, called Gus Freinds (the wonky spelling is deliberate) has helped raise more than $160,000 since they began in 2011, making them the top fundraisers for the Mankato walk. Brown’s co-captains for the walk are Kelly Johnson, Denise Solis, Michele Johnson and Mikale Gustafson.
“Because it’s rare, we don’t get as much attention or raise as much money because not many people are affected by it,” Brown said. “It hasn’t been hard for us to raise money because Corinne was very well loved.”
This year his team has raised $15,000.
Toward the end of her life, Corinne only had movement in her index finger on her right hand.
“This was someone who, when I met her, was strong, could run and walk and jog,” Brown said. “This disease is devastating. It affects the ability to move all your voluntary muscles. It’s a disease that is tragic in every sense of the word. It needs a cure.
“We promised Corinne we’d do this until there was a cure,” he said. “That was her hope in the end — that someday no one else would have to die like this.”
Throughout her battle with ALS, Corinne never complained, Brown said. “She kind of inspired us. She had a very good spirit. That’s why it’s easy to raise money because everyone who knew her loved her, and it was her courage in the face of this thing that stood out.”
The Mankato walk has been held annually since 2001, said walk coordinator John Cronin. The ALS Association in the Twin Cities sponsors the walk and contributes toward research, finding treatments and, ultimately, to hopefully discovering a cure.
Last year the Walk to Defeat ALS in Mankato raised $45,000. This year about 200 people are expected to participate. It’s free to walk, and the community is welcome, Cronin said.
