MANKATO — Local business and government leaders say the Minnesota Legislature's upcoming special session can only be a success if lawmakers address infrastructure funding, pandemic money and some potential tax restructuring.
Gov. Tim Walz is calling the special session at noon Friday. It will be up to lawmakers to determine when to end it.
Mankato-area officials see the special session as a potential win for the area if lawmakers can pass an infrastructure proposal, also called a bonding bill because Minnesota borrows money to pay for public works projects.
The city of Mankato stands to win no matter how a bonding bill shakes out, as both Democrats and Republicans have included funding for necessary riverbank stabilization along the Minnesota River. Yet the House DFL and Gov. Tim Walz support a package $16.7 million package for Mankato that would also include money to improve the area's water quality through restoring wetlands in waterways, while the Senate GOP only supports $4 million for the riverbank project.
City Manager Pat Hentges said Mankato officials are pleased there's uniform support from the state to address the city's water issues, but both aspects are vital for Minnesota to fix in the near future.
"Those two things are still there, they're critical to the safety and well-being to the overall quality of the Minnesota River," Hentges said. "These are waters of the state, they're not waters of Mankato."
The DFL bonding proposal also includes a proposed $18.3 million improvement and renovation project at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, as well as $6.7 million for the first phase of Minnesota State University’s planned Armstrong Hall reconstruction and a $10.5 million indoor recreation center in North Mankato’s Caswell Park.
The Senate GOP bonding bill doesn’t have those other projects, but it does include about $8 million for water infrastructure improvements in Vernon Center and $858,000 for the city of Waldorf’s water infrastructure plans.
"We would love to see all of our local projects included in the final bonding bill," said Patrick Baker, vice president of Greater Mankato Growth. "They're all shovel-ready projects, they're ready to go, they're going to add to the economic vitality of our community."
He said this year is already a success due to the state's push to expand the last remaining two-lane section of Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm, ending more than five decades of work by local officials. Yet Baker and other business leaders say the state needs to focus now on trying to help businesses survive in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the biggest issues for farmers lies in the state conforming part of its tax law with federal code. Starting this year, farmers who exchanged older equipment for new had the value of that new equipment show up as income, which would mean it could be taxed.
That resulted in thousands of dollars in unplanned tax payments, which legislators on both sides hope to fix in a supplemental tax bill.
Lawmakers are discussing potentially extending an emergency loan program as well as a grant program for small businesses to deal with coronavirus-related losses. And the Legislature will have to figure out how to address $1.8 billion in federal aid for the coronavirus.
Lawmakers have supported allocating about a third of that funding — $667 million — to city and county governments but disagree over funding formulas. Local business and government leaders support using federal funding at the local level, but they're concerned much of that money could go toward the Twin Cities area, especially given the recent riot damage in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
"The reality is Greater Minnesota and other jurisdictions have endured a lot during the recent COVID-19 lockdowns," Hentges said. "We're all going to have to deal, including the state, with a lot of budget challenges in future years, but this funding is to deal with now."
He said Mankato needed funding to help fund nonprofits that have had to close during the coronavirus, as well as local food shelves since many residents are out of work. The city has also accrued a lot of overtime for employees during the past few months, which Hentges said will mean potential cuts to public services.
"Shifting and pivoting in doing business a different way ... is going to have its challenges if we're going to keep up the basics of service that the public wants," he said.
