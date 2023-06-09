MANKATO — A new homeless shelter project in Mankato has a preliminary location for construction, with the city’s Economic Development Authority set to discuss the plans Monday.
Preliminary plans would place the new shelter and supportive housing on land currently owned by the city of Mankato on the northeast corner of Linder Avenue and Poplar Street, near Cub Foods West.
The city, Blue Earth County and local shelter staff have been working with developer Trellis Company on the project. The plans received a boost when the Minnesota Legislature approved $100 million in funding for shelter capital projects statewide.
The Legislature’s investments have planners feeling positive about Mankato’s chances of receiving funding, said Connections Shelter co-director Erica Koser, part of the group working on shelter plans.
“Just knowing that there’s shelter capital in the budget was a huge relief and means we’ll be able to hopefully move things more quickly,” she said.
A needs assessment by the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless identified 86 emergency shelter projects in need of funding in Minnesota. Mankato’s project would have a good chance in a competitive application process for funds, said Rhonda Otteson, the coalition’s executive director.
“This is historic because we’ve never had a competitive pool of shelter capital funding available for communities,” she said. “I would call these sweeping investments.”
Another $39 million investment by the Legislature is funding nine specific homeless shelter projects. Mankato isn’t one of them, but those projects won’t need any or as much of the $100 million, possibly clearing the way for Mankato and other communities to access it.
The EDA’s meeting materials detail the scope of Mankato’s shelter project, as well as the process required to keep it moving. As soon as Monday, the EDA could direct city staff to prepare a memorandum of understanding for Trellis to pursue funding for development and eventually purchase the land from the city for $100,000.
The county would put $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward development, while the city would provide a $100,000 deferred loan at no interest through its Community Development Block Grant funding — plus 40 project-based housing choice vouchers.
Tax credits through the state’s Minnesota Housing agency also would come into play as potential additional funding through an application process.
If the EDA gives the nod Monday, the memorandum could be presented to the Mankato City Council on June 26, followed by a resolution on the tax credits on July 10. The tax credit application deadline is July 13, according to the EDA meeting packet.
Connections and Partners for Housing would coordinate services at the site once the project is completed. Partners' role would be handling more of the supportive housing side and Connections would be tasked more with the emergency shelter side.
The summary lists the project as including 20 congregate shelter beds, 30 non-congregate privacy units and 40 supportive housing units — including a mix of studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms. It would be “centrally located in the community where many other supportive services are available but removed from the downtown core,” the project summary states.
With a proposed address at 750 Linder Ave. — near Cub and Burger King — the finished, three-story building would be about 53,000 square feet. Total development cost is estimated to be $18.075 million.
A fundraising campaign will be part of the process, Koser said. One major benefit of the Legislature’s $100 million investment is the prospect of the campaign not needing to raise as much.
“It goes to show that when you put your voices to use, people do hear and understand,” she said of the rallying effort at the Capitol last session.
She gave an October 2025 tentative timeline for when the shelter and supportive housing site could be ready to open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.