MANKATO — A large indoor pickleball facility to be located along North Victory Drive just east of Highway 22 in Mankato is moving through the municipal permitting process with a groundbreaking planned for the fall.
Preliminary approval from the Mankato City Council is expected in just more than a week for the “Picklebarn,” which will offer eight indoor pickleball courts for the fast-growing sport that’s particularly popular with baby boomers and retirees. The outdoor portion of the complex may also include a bonus for tennis players — the region’s only clay-surface tennis courts.
Last spring, St. Peter natives Sidney and Mitch Elofson announced initial plans for the facility, which will also include a mezzanine level for players to snack and socialize while watching games on courts below, but not where it would be located.
“We love our location,” Sidney Elofson said Saturday of the eight-acre site on the city’s fast-growing east side. “It was important to us to have a country club feel which could feel like home to our guests. We loved that it is an easy turn off Highway 22. We also really wanted to make sure we had enough land to expand.”
At 37,000 square feet, the Picklebarn will be nearly as large as the Wow!Zone bowling and family-entertainment center on Adams Street and includes plenty of land for outdoor courts. Plans submitted with the city show four outdoor pickleball courts just north of the Picklebarn, but those would be added as part of a second phase, Elofson said.
“What Mankato desperately needed was indoor courts, so we started with the must-have first,” she said. “We do hope to expand and add a beautiful outdoor complex in phase two, though.”
Two clay tennis courts west of the Picklebarn, however, could be part of the initial construction, especially if membership goals are reached or a court naming-rights sponsor is found.
Both of the Elofsons, along with being advocates of pickleball, were collegiate tennis players at Gustavus Adolphus College, and Mitch Elofson is a tennis pro at the Rochester Athletic Club.
“Tennis will always be our first love, and it would mean the world to us to be able to share that with the youth and people of the St. Peter and Mankato area,” she said. “... The clay courts is something that we are very excited for. The other closest clay tennis courts are in Rochester, over an hour away.”
The Planning Commission last week unanimously recommended the council approve the preliminary plat, rezoning and Picklebarn designs as submitted by developer APX Construction, which will be constructing the facility and potentially developing the broader 58-acre parcel into housing in the future.
“Thanks for the investment,” said Council member Mark Frost, who serves on the Planning Commission. “There are a lot of people my age who want more pickleball courts. I mean a lot!”
Although a relatively new sport, pickleball has been soaring in popularity in Minnesota — spurred initially by residents who learned the game while wintering in Arizona and other southern states before introducing it to friends back home during the summer. It somewhat resembles tennis but also requires skills seen in ping-pong and badminton and can be played by people of all age levels and athletic abilities, according to its aficionados.
A vocal group of picklers persuaded the City Council in 2014 to convert the tennis courts at Tourtellotte Park into six pickleball courts, and the council is tentatively planning to add six more courts in the future, along with a plaza area for players to hang out while awaiting their next game. In the cold weather months, however, non-snowbirds are limited to using Mankato gymnasiums when available. The Picklebarn aims to provide a dedicated facility for players that will be available 12 months a year and also provide guaranteed play in the summer in a climate-controlled building free of rain and wind.
There’s even the possibility the most avid picklers will be able to live next to the Picklebarn. APX is tentatively considering owner-occupied townhomes adjacent to the facility with single-family houses farther to the north.
“At this point, it’s merely a concept they’re proposing,” Mark Konz, Mankato’s associate director of community development, said of the housing plans. “It could change.”
The Picklebarn portion of the development will be at the intersection of North Victory Drive and Power Drive. Elofson said the interior features of the two-story building could change before construction begins, but plans currently show locker rooms and a lounge on the lower level, along with the eight courts. A mezzanine level would provide a small second floor that would include open balcony areas to watch play on the courts below with a kitchen and deck potentially added in the future.
City staff seem to be comfortable with the plans, placing conditions on the project involving landscaping, lighting, pedestrian connections and other standard requirements. The only major concern was with the exterior of the building, which didn’t initially meet the city’s aesthetic standards for outlying areas of Mankato that serve as major gateways into the community.
“The applicant has included a significant amount of exterior stone and upgrades to the entrance of the facility to bring the property into greater compliance with what the gateway standards would be for that area,” Konz said.
If the council follows the Planning Commission’s recommendation and gives preliminary approval on Aug. 9, APX would still need approval of final plans, including a traffic study to show the impact of the project on the streets in the area. Currently farmland, the parcel would need to be annexed into city limits.
Elofson didn’t offer a grand opening date but said construction is expected to commence this year.
“We have been pushed back a couple of times but are moving along,” she said. “We hope to break ground the start of fall if all goes according to plan. The type of building we are putting up should move quite quickly after it starts.”
