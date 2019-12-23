MANKATO — A male driver died after the vehicle he was in left Stoltzman Road, hit several trees, rolled and started on fire Sunday night.
Mankato police said a 2006 BMW was traveling north on Stoltzman, north of Fairfield Avenue, at 9:45 p.m. when the vehicle went straight rather than turn on a curve, leaving the roadway and entering a wooded area where it struck trees, rolled and started on fire.
The driver, the lone occupant in the vehicle, was partially ejected and was pulled away from the fire by public safety staff. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.
Lifesaving efforts were made but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name will be released Tuesday morning after family is notified, authorities said.
