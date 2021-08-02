LE SUEUR — One person died in a single vehicle crash in Le Sueur Saturday.
Police responded to the crash near the 900 block of North Commerce Street shortly after 10 p.m.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was rendered aid but later died, according to a post on the Le Sueur Police Department’s Facebook page. No one else was involved in the accident.
The identity of the victim was not released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
