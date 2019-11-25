Terry Wellmann echoes the thoughts of most area farmers as the fall harvest and fieldwork wrapup.
“I’ll be glad to see it behind us,” said Wellmann, who farms near Hanska in Brown County.
Plagued by rain and then bitter cold earlier this month, the moderate temperatures of the last couple of weeks have allowed most farmers to get out the last of their corn crop, have fertilizer or anhydrous ammonia applied and they’re nearing the end of tilling fields.
“The last few days with the rain again pretty much shut down everybody for all field work,” Wellmann said late last week. “But the ground is thawed out now and things are drying up a little.”
The USDA reported that as of a week or so ago, 77% of the corn in the state had been harvested, 13 days behind the average.
An estimated 97% of the soybeans had been harvested, 15 days behind normal.
In some areas of the state, farmers were seeing delays in the delivery of propane fuel they need to run dryers that dry corn down enough to store without spoiling.
Chad Larson, energy sales manager at Crystal Valley Co-op, said the problem was never a lack of propane in the system, the U.S. supply of propane is actually at near record highs.
“It boiled down to everyone needing it at once and there were longer waits.” He said tanker trucks waiting a terminals to get filled up had to wait longer than normal, slowing delivery to co-ops and farmers.
Larson said with the drying season winding down things are mostly squared away.
The spike in demand for LP recently was caused by cold weather that boosted demand as people ran their home and business furnaces and because this year’s corn crop had a higher moisture level coming out of the field, requiring more drying time.
Wellmann, who contracted for his propane from Central Region Co-op, said they did a good job of managing their supplies.
“They did a really good job of getting us what we needed. You didn’t always get a lot, but I got what I needed. The energy manager there did a really good job of booking it from other areas and he stayed on top of it,” Wellmann said.
He said there were and continue to be much bigger problems getting propane in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
Wellmann said that the cold wet fall was an even bigger problem for hog farmers who are working to empty their manure pits and inject the manure into fields.
“They were struggling because they have to inject it and the ground was frozen. Now that it’s thawed out, they’re all out all over the place.”
He said co-ops applying fertilizer and anhydrous to fields were also scrambling, working late into the night. But he said most farmers who do fall applications seem to be mostly caught up.
As for yields, they are down from the average.
“The general consensus is things are off about 10% on average.”
Wellmann talked to a seed dealer who has access to more than 35,000 acres of yield results in the area. “He saw an average of 191 bushels (per acre) on corn. Typically it’s about 206, 208.”
Farmers have seen low commodity prices all year, but Wellmann said the markets have been a little stronger lately. He said prices have ticked up because ethanol plants and others that need corn aren’t getting the supply they require, either because farmers are hanging onto their grain or there is just less available.
But he said it’s trade that’s been the real culprit.
“There’s so much of the trade war stuff that have been dragging on.”
He said there is frustration that political gridlock has prevented Congress from passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. “And even if they get a deal with China, that probably won’t pass.”
