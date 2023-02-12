On a busy Wednesday afternoon at Tandem Bagels, Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic Team and Business Administrator Tami Gay ordered a “Tami Mocha,” one of her first since experiencing long-haul COVID-19 symptoms.
It’s an unofficial menu item that’s a mocha with half the chocolate and oat milk.
The drink got its name from Gay’s frequent visits to the coffee shop on her way to work prior to the pandemic, before she started making coffee at home.
Gay was the first person in Blue Earth County to test positive for the virus; she was returning to Mankato from a trip to Germany before she got a positive test result on March 14, 2020.
Since the last time she spoke to The Free Press, Gay said she has more energy now.
But she is among many who developed long COVID, which describes ongoing health problems that occur at least four weeks after infection, according to Mayo Clinic.
She said one thing that’s changed is her lifestyle.
“I’m not trying to do more than my body will allow, and I’m happy with what I’m doing,” she said.
Gay said when she first got the virus, her symptoms left her feeling fatigued. The virus also impacted both her cognitive and physical abilities.
“I wouldn’t even get out of bed some days. I was dizzy, I was so extremely exhausted. You could sleep all night and wake up in the morning and feel like you’d been awake all night,” she said. “When your body isn’t getting the sleep you need, it causes so many things to not work well.”
At one point while still recovering after returning to work, Gay said she went to work for 20 hours and had the other 20 to rest.
But as work continued to impact her health, Gay decided to take time off. She said advice from a coworker who came to visit helped shift her mindset.
“(She said,) ‘I feel like you’re pushing yourself to get better so you can come back because you feel like that’s what you have to do for the business, but it’s ok for you to take care of you.’ That’s powerful,” Gay said.
“When someone gives you permission to not have that obligation, it completely changed how I thought about things.”
Gay said she still works fewer hours now, and that her title has changed since the pandemic; she was previously Director of Operations.
She said the change was partly to allow her more flexibility while recovering.
“They really worked hard at working with me to find a role that fit my strengths,” she said.
Gay said she got better with every vaccine and that her symptoms have improved.
“(I have) less brain fog, less fatigue, I have more confidence, and I think that that’s from having a better balance with everything,” she said.
With more energy, Gay has gotten back into participating in activities she loves, including traveling, pickleball and snowshoeing.
Last month, she took a trip to Mexico, her first trip out of the country since the pandemic.
“I was excited to actually go to Mexico, because it was going to be warm,” she said. “I (felt) the highest energy level. I wondered, is it the sun, is it not having to worry about work, you’re on vacation? It’s probably all of it. Nothing’s draining you, everything’s just filling your cup up, you know.”
Now that her health has improved, Gay said she hopes to start a support group this summer, something that’s been a goal of hers since she last spoke to The Free Press.
It was that story that helped connect Gay and fellow long-haul COVID patient Judi Lloyd, who first tested positive in November 2020.
“She’s very helpful to me and just meeting with me for coffee twice to know what her tools were,” Lloyd said.
Like Gay, Lloyd, 76, said the virus helped her learn how to do things differently, including adding more quiet time into her routine.
“I was very, very sick with it. I didn’t go to the hospital, but I couldn’t talk. I couldn’t breathe. I kind of slept all the time because I was so tired and it was more of my upper body that ached,” she said.
“I just kind of laid in bed, didn’t get up, didn’t eat, didn’t feel like eating. I wasn’t sick because I didn’t eat, but two weeks of that where it was really intense, headaches, eyes hurt, couldn’t really do anything, didn’t want to do anything, and that kept on for two weeks.”
At first, Lloyd said she slowly got better. But then, symptoms such as low energy and headaches started to return.
Her symptoms came back periodically over a year before she participated in a program out of Rochester related to long-haul symptoms.
She said the results she got were eye-opening.
“What bothered me was heavy lights on all the time, specifically bright lights, very anxious about things that were loud and even as far as heavy footsteps, door slamming, and that all bothered me,” she said.
“The diagnosis over there of what COVID-19 did to my brain was very enlightening for me to understand it and think that’s why those things bother me.”
Lloyd said she’s glad to be more informed about the virus and connect with other long haulers such as Gay, and that she would participate in a support group.
“It was very enlightening to talk to Tami twice, and I would like to talk with her more periodically, too, but it would also be beneficial to me to have a group with more people,” she said.
In July 2021, long COVID was added as a recognized condition that could result in a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the CDC.
Conditions can include a variety of ongoing health problems that can last weeks, months or years, the CDC’s website said.
Former long haul COVID patient Jeff Ford of St. Peter, who first got the virus in Oct. 2020, said getting vaccinated helped his recovery.
While his symptoms are better now, Ford said he experienced long-haul effects for six months after he got the virus, adding that it took him a while to get back to a regular daily routine.
“For the first six months, it was wake up every morning and take (medicine) because the headache was unbearable,” he said.
Before, physical activity would often leave him feeling tired.
Now that long haul symptoms are behind him, Ford is able to play the drums again, something he wasn’t able to do for months.
He said getting back to what he loves has added some sense of normalcy.
“We’re never going to truly get back to what it was like before COVID-19 happened. It just fundamentally changed the world forever as pandemics often tend to do. But it was certainly pleasant. It was definitely things that I missed,” he said.
