MANKATO — Long John Silver’s, a Madison Avenue staple for decades, is closing Sunday.
Meanwhile, a new pizzeria and a new Asian restauratn have opened near the Minnesota State University campus, and Kato Tacos is open downtown.
An employee at Long John Silver’s said the restaurant’s lease is up and the store has had disagreements with the property owner about renovations.
A low-cost guilty pleasure for many over the years, Long John Silver’s is also the target of derision, including for the chain’s slogan “We Speak Fish.” The Mankato store has a two-star rating on Yelp.
The closure leaves just four of the restaurants open in Minnesota.
PizzaKato Pizzeria is open at University Square across from the university campus. It’s in the former location of Pieology Pizzeria, which was opened by former Minnesota Vikings player Matt Kalil in 2014.
Kato Pizzeria continues with the same concept of having customers move through a line to order various toppings and cooking the pizza in a stone-fire oven.
Co-owner and manager Sanjay Esreepersaud said they’ve gotten rave reviews since opening 10 days ago.
“All our ingredients are fresh, our cheese is from Wisconsin. All our dough is hand-tossed. We don’t press any dough,” he said.
“I’m from New York and love pizza and wanted to bring something new here. Pieology had a great customer base, so we’re working off that.”
The pizzeria also delivers.
Wakais Asian Fusion
Right next door to the pizzeria another restaurant has changed hands. The former Asian One is now Wakais Asian Fusion.
The business was started by chef Emily Yang and her son Joungkong Yang. The name Wakais was chosen to honor Wakai Yang and Wakai Vue, Joungkong’s grandfathers.
Emily Yang worked for the Postal Service for 20 years and after retiring pursued her passion for cooking.
Joungkong Yang is one of the co-founders at Pokebomb and Wonders Ice Cream.
He recently opened a Wonders Ice Cream in downtown Mankato near Hy-Vee and saw that Asian One was for sale and decided to team up with his mom on the new restaurant.
Tacos and more
Kato Tacos is open at 410 S. Front St., downtown next to Rounders Sports Bar.
The restaurant features papusas, a flatbread filled offering; flautas, rolled-up tortillas; and gorditas, a Mexican pastry made with masa and stuffed with cheese, meat, or other fillings. They also offer other Mexican fare such as tacos, burritos and quesadillas.
Pricey commercial properties
Investors looking to steer clear of an uncertain stock market have plenty of options for prime commercial properties in Mankato.
Properties that have strong tenants with long leases bring a premium as investment opportunities.
The Applebee’s property at 1900 Adams St. is being offered for $4.7 million.
The River Place Center, in the 1800 block of Adams, is on the market for nearly $8.2 million. The strip mall is anchored by Planet Fitness and located across the street from River Hills Mall.
Another nearby property just across the street, Adams Street Shops, is for sale for $5 million. Tenants in the strip mall across from River Hills Mall includes Buffalo Wings & Rings.
Just west of River Hills Mall, the Raintree strip mall is for sale at $3.4 million. The building’s tenants include Covered Bridge Furniture, GameStop, Le Nails and Doubleplay.
The building vacated by Exclusively Diamonds when they moved to a new location is for sale with a $629,000 asking price. The property is at 1660 Tullamore St.
The Riverside Suites Hotel, at 111 West Lind Court, near McDonalds on Highway 169 north, is on the market for $2.9 million.
Those looking for some bare land to invest in have several choices, including an 18.5-acre lot west of Home Depot and Sherwin Williams that is on the market for $4.8 million, or $259,000 per acre.
