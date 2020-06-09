NORTH MANKATO — South-central Minnesota nursing homes and assisted living communities remain on high alert for COVID-19 cases, as the state’s death toll in congregate care facilities continues to climb.
Of Minnesota’s 1,197 COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, nearly 80% have occurred in people who resided in long-term care such as nursing homes or assisted living facilities. At least eight south-central Minnesota facilities have had COVID-19 exposures, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area administrators say their facilities have been testing more residents and staff for the virus and separating infected patients, while maintaining restrictions on visitors to protect society’s most vulnerable population.
Even with mitigation measures in place, asymptomatic cases make it especially hard to keep the virus away from high-risk residents.
“I think we’re just fortunate it’s not in every building,” said Patti Cullen, president and CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota. “As everyone knows, it’s a very difficult disease to control because it’s all in the air.”
Care Providers of Minnesota represents hundreds of facilities across the state, including Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato. The North Mankato facility has had COVID-19 deaths — some being hospice patients — and recently found asymptomatic cases after testing all residents and staff.
Oak Terrace’s asymptomatic cases highlighted the importance of testing, which wasn’t as available earlier in the pandemic. Broader testing happened after Oak Terrace staff identified a new positive case in May, said Administrator Drew Hood.
With the help of the South Central Health Care Coalition, Mankato Clinic staff came to test the facility right away, Hood said. Additional testing took place over the ensuing weeks and will continue.
The results so far have been 27 residents and 20 staff members being positive, including Hood. He described feeling flabbergasted at his result because he didn’t have any noticeable symptoms and got tested as a precaution.
As testing picked up in facilities statewide, about 25% revealed asymptomatic positives, Cullen said.
“That’s a scary thing,” she said. “No one wants to bring it into our buildings, but they have no idea.”
Oak Terrace’s numbers were the clearest indication yet of the extent of COVID-19 spread in the region’s long-term care facilities. The health department hasn’t released case totals per facility, although lawmakers are calling on the agency to do so.
The full list of facilities with COVID-19 exposures in the region includes:
• Pillars of Mankato — Blue Earth County
• Cottagewood Senior Community Mankato — Blue Earth County
• St. John Lutheran Home — Brown County
• Friendship Court — Faribault County
• Temperance Lake Ridge — Martin County
• Oak Terrace Assisted Living — Nicollet County
• Oak Terrace Health Care Center — Sibley County
• Good Samaritan Society St. James — Watonwan County
Expanded testing identified four patients with COVID-19 at Pillars of Mankato, which is operated by Ebenezer, part of Fairview Health Services. A statement from Ebenezer President and CEO Jon Lundberg said infection control measures are in place and the goal is to test every resident and staff member.
“We have implemented aggressive, proactive infection control measures and screening procedures at all facilities,” he stated.
St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield had a COVID-19 death among residents and at least one case among staff in April. The situation since then has improved with no wider spread, said Administrator Tom Goeritz.
“I would say we’re into week five or six here where we’re COVID-19 free,” he said last week.
Staff and residents get regular tests. Visits are still restricted per federal and state guidelines, though, which Goeritz acknowledged is really tough on residents and families but necessary given how high-risk residents are.
“It’s tough on the residents, and honestly just as hard on the family,” he said. “I have a lot of empathy there.”
Residents are still getting visitors through the windows at St. John and other facilities. High school students dressed up in prom attire to say hello from outside at the Springfield facility, while family members do the same to see loved ones.
A New Ulm car club drew residents out to view a classic car roll-thru from a distance. Such events, including those organized by staff, have gone a long way toward keeping residents active, Goeritz said.
Maintaining staffing levels hasn’t been a problem so far, he said. After testing, ensuring adequate staffing levels was one of the priorities in the state’s “battle plan” addressing COVID-19 in congregate care settings.
Workers who get COVID-19 have to isolate from work for an extended period. The industry already had 50% to 60% turnover before the pandemic, Cullen said, then the slowdown at schools and training programs essentially stopped the inflow of new workers.
“We’re in a worse position now than we’ve been in for some time,” she said.
Oak Terrace made it through staff having to isolate by using staffing agencies for the first time. The facility has been able to maintain staffing levels to continue caring for patients, Hood said.
“They (the health department) were telling us to get ahold of staffing agencies, get ahold of past workers,” he said. “If you look at MDH staffing guidelines, they give you steps to take and we’ve taken them.”
The facility also modified its space to separate more residents with COVID-19. Dedicated staff care for those patients.
Identifying asymptomatic spread was a hugely important clue into how easily COVID-19 spreads in long-term care facilities. State health officials recently provided more detail on who might be bringing it into the facilities.
Despite weeks of scrutiny about facilities taking in COVID-19 patients from hospitals, the main source of spread is staff bringing it into the buildings, according to Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. For weeks Minnesota also appeared to have staggeringly high COVID-19 cases and deaths in congregate care facilities compared to other states, but federal government data released this week showed how Minnesota’s numbers were inflated.
The reason was Minnesota has a much broader definition of congregate care than other states. Comparing like-for-like facilities, Minnesota actually has far lower cases and deaths per 1,000 nursing home residents than the national averages, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The state has had 13 COVID-19 deaths per 1,000 nursing home residents, compared to 28 per 1,000 residents nationwide. Faring better than average, however, doesn’t negate the need to further mitigate cases and deaths.
Long-term care facilities deal with similar considerations during severe influenza seasons. The big difference is flu seasons have an expected end date — seasons generally run between October and May.
In contrast, COVID-19 appears to be more deadly and less seasonal than the flu. It means long-term care facilities will need sustained vigilance for as long as the pandemic lasts, a challenging task, Hood said.
“Expecting infection control over a large area over an indefinite amount of time is very difficult,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.