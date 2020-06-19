MANKATO — New guidelines allowing families to visit loved ones residing in long-term care facilities come just in time for Father’s Day.
The Minnesota Department of Health released new guidance this week, which lays out ways to visit residents outside their facilities or through windows. Facilities have had strict visitor restrictions in place for months to protect residents from COVID-19.
Now they’re devising new safety protocols to welcome guests again, including scheduled time slots and staff supervision.
“We’re excited, but need to also make sure everyone is safe and not spreading the virus,” said Marc Halpert, chief operating officer at Monarch Healthcare Management.
Monarch has seven nursing homes and five assisted living facilities in the region, including Laurel’s Peak in Mankato. Some were ready to welcome guests right away, while others were finalizing policies Friday.
The facilities will schedule one visit at a time for up to 30 minutes, Halpert said. Staff will supervise the visits to ensure social distancing and mask wearing, then use a 15-minute break before the next visit to clean and sanitize the space.
Window visits won’t have as strict time limits. The new guidance also allows residents to visit family through open windows.
Allowing visitors is about balancing the need for social interactions among residents against the risks of COVID-19 transmission, according to the health department’s guidelines. Isolation, the agency stated, can have serious negative health impacts.
As long as the first few days of visits go well, Halpert said, the facilities could then work with the state on less restricted visitations.
“We’ve been lucky not to have it in our Mankato facilities and we want to keep it that way,” he said.
Long-term care facility residents accounted for 79% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths as of Friday. Recent federal data showed the state’s death rate in long-term care facilities was better than the national average, but the total continues to rise.
Several long-term care facilities in south-central Minnesota have had COVID-19 exposures and deaths. One, Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato, recently reported no active cases.
Administrator Drew Hood also expressed excitement at the prospect of families getting to reconnect with their loved ones. There was definitely pent up demand for visits, he said.
“We’re trying to implement a safe system as quickly as possible,” he said. “We’ll learn from these and continue working to make this routine.”
At least 12 residents were set to receive visitors over the weekend. Most, Hood noted, were for Father’s Day.
He called on visitors to follow the health department’s guidelines, since it only takes one person to spread the illness. Along with mask-wearing and staying 6 feet apart, the guidance recommends visitors use alcohol-based hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the visitation area among other considerations.
Oak Terrace’s visitation space could be outside the main door under a canopy, Hood said. A median there could keep residents and visitors spaced out enough.
Some of Monarch’s facilities have courtyards to use for visits, Halpert said. Each facility could have a different set-up based on their available space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.