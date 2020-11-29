Even in his preschool days in Sleepy Eye, Pat Hentges knew he wanted to work in city government.
It wasn’t that little Pat spent his Monday nights pretending to answer budgetary questions from city council members, or that he would get his crayons out and draw up master plans for the wastewater treatment plant, or that he would sort his toy soldiers into a municipal organizational chart.
“I did aspire to public service,” Hentges said. “I sat on the curb and watched Kimball Gunneson. Kimball was the road grader operator, and I wanted to be Kimball Gunneson when I grew up.”
Today, for the very last time, Hentges retains the authority to head up to the Mankato Public Works Center and climb behind the wheel of a road grader or a snowplow or a front-end loader, fire up the engine, and let his inner Kimball Gunneson go wild.
Mankato’s city manager for nearly 25 years, Hentges didn’t have any plans for a heavy-equipment-focused finale to his lengthy run as the guy in charge.
“My skill at road grader-ing isn’t very good,” he said. “So our Public Works staff probably wouldn’t have that.”
The road to Mankato
By the time Hentges went to college at St. Cloud State, his earlier dreams of grading roads for a living had faded. A football player for the Huskies, he considered becoming a social studies teacher and coach until he did some practice teaching at a junior high school.
“My experience with a social studies class, gym — this was pre-Ritalin days. I figured my tenure as a teacher would not be very good.”
Then came an internship in the City Hall in Faribault, the town Hentges’ family moved to when he was in middle school. He recalls one of his assignments that summer — negotiating a peace agreement between the cat owners, the bird lovers, and the gardeners.
“If you want three groups that don’t necessarily share the same values, those are three,” Hentges said.
The gardeners and the birders wanted an ordinance prohibiting cats from being allowed to roam beyond their owners’ property. The cat owners resisted, saying that it was the nature of cats to prowl.
“The cat person was crying and the bird person was crying,” Hentges recalled.
The Faribault City Council assigned two council members and the intern to solve the problem. The proposed solution? An ordinance requiring cat owners to put a leash on their felines when they were outside. It didn’t pass.
Still, Hentges found municipal government interesting enough that he spent 13 years working in Faribault’s city hall, ultimately becoming city administrator. He spent a few years in the private sector working for Met-Con, but was drawn back to public service as the city manager of Columbia Heights.
In 1996, something happened that hadn’t happened in 28 years. The city manager position in Mankato became available with the retirement of Bill Bassett.
“To some degree, it was a dream job because I was kind of a southern Minnesota boy and kind of followed an icon in the job,” Hentges said.
The job presented challenges, too. He notes that city government was on the verge of homelessness when he arrived: “The City Council hired me and they sold the old City Hall on the night they hired me — with no place to go.”
A quarter-century of change
Over the course of more than two decades, nothing stays exactly the same anywhere. But many Midwestern cities have stayed remarkably unchanged. Stagnant populations, lifeless downtowns, city leaders hamstrung by a moribund tax base.
A while back, Mankato native Paul Vogel was talking to a childhood friend and tossed out a question about whether their hometown, by contrast, was changing too fast.
“He said, ‘When we were kids, the city was going nowhere. We were just going sideways. Now, as a place to live, to recreate, to shop, there’s just a whole lot more to offer,’” Vogel said.
Mankato’s population declined in the 1970s and was barely stable in the 1980s and early 1990s, Vogel noted. Since 1996, the number of Mankatoans has risen by 41%, the tax base has increased by 125%, the geographic size of the city has grown from less than 11 square miles to nearly 20.
Now the city’s director of community development, Vogel is quick to credit the groundwork laid by Bassett and by elected leaders, but believes Hentges’ “great leadership and great vision” was responsible for much of Mankato’s growth.
“He’d always ask, ‘What if ...?’ He wasn’t always giving the answer, but he was always challenging,” Vogel said.
Upon his arrival, the Mankato Civic Center was newly in place and was starting to boost the downtown’s nightlife, but Hentges was instrumental in expanding it physically and expanding its usage. And he was focused throughout his tenure in reviving the downtown’s increasingly lifeless daytime economy.
Hentges worked with the school district to create the Intergovernmental Center, renovating empty space in the old Mankato Mall and expanding it into shared administrative offices. He was instrumental in negotiating tax incentives that led to the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn and other private sector investment downtown.
As buildings were renovated and occupied, and new buildings went up, regional corporations began looking to make their home in downtown office towers — albeit towers that were Mankato-sized at four- to seven-stories.
With more office workers in the area, the city created a Grand Lawn — a sort of town square Hentges proposed between the Intergovernmental Center, the Hilton, the civic center and the renovated Graif Building — which hosted summertime events featuring food, drink and live music. Also added were an outdoor sculpture tour, hanging flower baskets, a renovated South Front Street with outdoor dining, wider sidewalks with landscaping and trees, and a downtown clean-up organization financed by property owners.
In a development that would have been difficult to imagine in the 1990s, professionals and other young adults began looking for apartment units in the city center.
“It’s kind of a live/work/play focus,” Hentges said. “They work downtown, there’s places to get lunch, there’s places to have fun after hours.”
Growing out, filling in
The past 24 years have seen Mankato grow dramatically to the northeast, east and south, something that has prompted criticism by some as urban sprawl.
Vogel, however, said that shortly after Hentges arrived, Realtors and developers had a message for him: “Hey, people want to build homes in Mankato. They just can’t find lots.”
Hentges instructed the Community Development Department to do a count of buildable residential lots.
“We had fewer than 20 available in the whole city for development,” Vogel said.
Hentges worked to expand that number and to avoid allowing it to ever drop so low again. He did the same with industrial lots, ensuring that sites were in place when job-creation opportunities like the Walmart distribution center arose.
Not every good idea came directly from Hentges, but progress happened because of Hentges’ penchant for asking “What if ...,” according to Vogel.
The city wanted to extend water and sewer utilities to the airport miles beyond the northern city limits. What if the utility project was tied to a northward extension of Victory Drive?
That’s what led to Country Club Estates, the Menards/Home Depot/Fleet Farm commercial area, and the industrial expansion culminating in the Walmart distribution center. And Victory Drive’s extension — combined with eliminating gaps in Adams Street to create an east-west road across the city — also brought commercial and housing development to long-vacant land just beyond Madison East Center.
Similar housing development occurred on Mankato’s southern boundary, but there were also efforts large and small to encourage re-use of old industrial lots. The most striking example might be Sibley Parkway, now lined by hundreds of apartment units and townhouses, which was previously a sprawling, isolated and mostly inactive concrete plant.
Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms has only been in Mankato for the final four years of the Hentges era. She made the unlikely decision to move from a small Arizona city to a small Minnesota city in the middle of December.
“What brought me here is what he’s been able to create,” Zelms said. “It’s a dynamic of constant momentum and forward progress, and you don’t see that everywhere.”
The basics and beyond
Mankato’s snowplowing strategy has been updated under Hentges, its street ratings have improved significantly after systematic investment, the municipal bond rating is high, and debt levels have declined.
Residents now have a leaf-vacuum service that did away with bagging leaves. Spring clean-up days allow people to declutter their properties without facing landfill fees. Single-sort recycling and food compost drop-off sites have been instituted.
Mankato has largely avoided the contentious relationships that other regional centers have had with nearby townships and, occasionally, with county governments. Diplomatic relations have been intermittently cold with North Mankato, where city leaders were less than pleased when Hentges floated the idea early in his tenure of a combined Mankato-North Mankato government.
He received a warmer welcome at the state Capitol.
Former state Sen. Kathy Sheran, who was council president when Hentges was hired, applauded his skill at representing Mankato before the Legislature.
“You were there advocating for the citizens of Mankato and you were really good at it,” Sheran said in a tribute to Hentges during his final council meeting Monday.
As a local resident, Sheran appreciated both Hentges’ commitment to basic infrastructure and his willingness to look beyond the basics.
“I’m particularly appreciative that you recognized and supported the arts and the beautification efforts of the community,” Sheran said.
Vogel said investments in aesthetics are partly a matter of self-image — “Pat always used to say, ‘Do we want to be a Gary, Indiana?’” — and partly an important, if subtle, ingredient in Mankato’s growth.
For instance, when Walmart executives visited Mankato just before deciding where to locate their distribution center, they had no interest in looking at the site because they already knew the site worked, Vogel said. They wanted to see the city, if there was a sense of pride, if the public and private properties were well-maintained, and if it was a place where employees would relocate to and want to stay.
When Hentges first arrived in Mankato, he sensed a bit of an inferiority complex in Mankatoans, particularly when comparing their city to larger regional centers. Not so much now.
“I tell my colleagues in Rochester, ‘We’re kind of Rochester Lite — tastes great, less filling,” he said. “... Plus, we have roundabouts.”
More seriously, Hentges notes that people are showing their confidence in Mankato’s future when they place their bets.
“Proof is in the investment we’ve had by the private sector in the community,” he said.
The human touch
The readily visible changes to Mankato could be illustrated by hundreds of before-and-after photographs.
Less obvious and maybe most important to Hentges is what he worked to instill in the city’s workforce.
“What I helped bring to the table was a culture of problem-solving,” he said.
City workers are expected to do their jobs — and more. An example is a city building inspector who saw a mobile home in such disrepair that the standard response would have been an eviction notice for the numerous code violations. Instead, he brought the problem to a police commander and they, working with a variety of other city departments and outside agencies, connected the residents to resources that allowed the home to be fixed up.
Rather than just doing his job, the inspector worked for a solution that avoided leaving a family homeless. And then the initiative was expanded to other decrepit homes and other mobile home parks.
“That’s an example of those values,” Hentges said.
Zelms said it’s strikingly common in an organization with “a lot of high performers.”
“It’s like a full-contact sport,” she said. “You can’t get it done without the team, without everyone pulling together.”
Although the number of part-timers on the city payroll has increased in recent years, the full-time staff is unchanged since Hentges took over. Part of it is his belief that an organization works better with one too few workers in a department than one too many. And the goal in hiring — and promoting from within — is finding people with the right work ethic, identifying the ones with leadership skills, training and mentoring them, and trusting with more and more responsibility when they’re ready.
“I think he’d see himself as the proud papa of the organization,” Zelms said.
Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said he occasionally says it outright: “Even now, he’ll get on a Zoom call with staff and say, ‘Hello there, children.’”
Whenever there’s a job opening, Hentges is there for the interviews, trying to get a sense of which applicant will fit the culture.
“He starts with, ‘Where are you from? You’re from Windom? Do you know the so-and-so family?’” Vokal said. “It’s like a character test with him, not a job interview.”
And he remembers the ones who are selected: “He’ll say, ‘That kid from Le Sueur, how’s he doing? I thought he was going to be really good.’”
More than a few times, Hentges has talked about the skill and dedication of his “300 Spartans.” It’s a reference to the legendary force in ancient Greece that held off the entire Persian army for several days, providing time for the Greeks to organize the defense of their cities. (He leaves out the part about all 300 dying in the process and their leader, King Leonidas, being beheaded.)
“He was great to work with, but he challenges you,” Vogel said. “It’s not easy and I don’t expect it to be, and I don’t expect it to be in the future. That’s what city managers do.”
His approach works partly because it goes beyond simply asking more and more from the people he supervises, according to his staff.
“He cares about the employees,” Vogel said. “I remember him saying, ‘Everyone is entitled to dignity, not only in the community but among the employees.’ ... If something happened in your personal life where you needed support, he was there. While he was a tough boss, he was also a very compassionate individual.”
The Hentges way in practice
Among the three major parks added under Hentges’ direction, two came about in part from his leadership style.
When Mankatoans were listening to Willie Nelson croon near the bank of the Minnesota River, when they were munching on barbecue ribs during an annual summertime music festival, or when they were celebrating the Fourth of July with the Mankato Symphony as fireworks reflected on the water, it probably didn’t occur to them to thank the city plumbing inspector for Riverfront Park’s Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
The city had a vague goal of creating another park on the river back in the 1990s, possibly near Old Town on some worn-out industrial property. As it turned out, the owner of Mankato Plumbing and Heating reached a point where he might be willing to sell. The man didn’t tell Hentges, he mentioned it in passing to the plumbing inspector.
And the city’s problem-solving culture was such that the plumbing inspector went to Hentges, providing the scoop that the property owner appeared open to negotiating a sale. It’s the culture Hentges created, according to Vogel, that a plumbing inspector was willing to pitch in on some community-development work completely outside his job description.
“Having the staff comfortable enough to come to the city manager and say, ‘I will bring this up. I do feel empowered to bring this up,’” Vogel said.
Farther downstream, another riverside park was created when Hentges suggested a nature area might be a better use of a site previously eyed for a big-box discount store or other commercial development because of its proximity to Highways 14 and 169. Kiwanis Recreation Area has hiking trails, mountain bike trails, an archery practice area, and something the area hadn’t seen before — an expansive dog park.
The latter amenity came into existence thanks to Hentges’ attitude that the job of city manager never stops, even when accompanying his late wife Susan for her cancer treatments.
“My first wife’s oncologist said, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about a dog park,’ and he showed me a picture of a dog park,” said Hentges, recalling the unusual origin of one the city’s most popular park features.
Hentges brought the idea to staff: “They kind of looked at me sideways. ‘A dog park? What do you mean by a dog park?’”
The result was a pair of fenced-in, wooded dog exercise areas along with leash-free dog-walking paths — a park that now attracts dogs and dog-lovers from throughout the region. But Hentges also wanted to find room in the Kiwanis Recreation Area for local archers who wanted a range to practice their hobby and mountain bikers looking for new paths to ride.
Those competing uses prompted some conflicts — conflicts reminiscent of the battle between the cat people, the birders, and the gardeners all those years ago in Faribault. This time, Hentges could farm out the negotiations to lower-level staff, and after multiple meetings, an agreement was reached with ground rules and segregated uses that eased the friction.
No more meetings
Not everything was a success in the past quarter-century. The Technology Plus business incubator didn’t live up to the promises made at the Legislature when the city was seeking state funding, a heavily subsidized manufacturer on the north end went belly-up, plans to make the Event Center a permanent home for the Mankato Symphony didn’t work out when the orchestra found it inadequate, and downtown’s Entertainment Alley still isn’t that entertaining ... .
A testament to public satisfaction with his overall performance, though, may be the fact that no one ever ran for mayor or for City Council on an anti-Hentges platform — something that’s common in cities with strong-willed administrators.
“I guess it’s just my charming personality,” he explained.
But as he heads into retirement, Hentges’ suggestion to others is to be bold and to strive to accomplish big things. Because when it’s over, a person tends to think about what wasn’t accomplished as much as what was.
And his advice to citizens: “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. You might be surprised at the number of dedicated council members and city employees — and really neighbors — who are ready to be at your side.”
Hentges is considering, after some rest, offering to fill in as an interim administrator for smaller cities in the area when the need arises. For now and for a while, though, he’s ready to have Monday nights off.
Already, Hentges had postponed his plan to retire at the end of 2019. Mayor Najwa Massad, less than a year into that role when Hentges revealed his intention to step down, asked him to stay for 12 more months to help ease the transition.
“It’s 25 years with the city, but you have to understand it’s 41 years working in local government,” he said. “It’s time to turn the reins over to somebody else.”
So while incoming City Manager Susan Arntz of Waconia is attending council meetings, pushing the staff toward the next big thing, and carrying worries home from city hall, Hentges won’t be. When the pandemic eases, he has plans to travel with his wife Becky, visiting their children and step-children, and go pheasant hunting in the fall with his red Labrador Paddy ... .
And maybe, if he sees a kid watching a bulldozer or a backhoe operator, Hentges might be tempted to strike up a conversation about future career options in municipal administration. While he never got to do exactly what Kimball Gunneson did, Hentges eventually found himself at the controls of a powerful machine, one that ultimately was really humming along. And he found that he loved the work.
“Once you develop a culture of problem-solving and effort, at times I felt like an engineer on an out-of-control train,” he said. “Rather than trying to control everything, I’d just take credit for the train arriving ahead of schedule.”
