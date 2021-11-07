MANKATO — Well-known bankruptcy attorney, blues radio host and community activist Mark Halverson died after a collision while riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.
He was 70.
Driving his BMW R65 Touring motorcycle Saturday afternoon, Halverson and a Chevrolet Silverado collided at the intersection of Third Avenue and the eastbound exit ramp off Highway 14 north of downtown Mankato at about 4 p.m., the State Patrol said.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the patrol said.
The Glencoe man driving the pickup was 33-year-old Bryan Benjamin Fillbrandt. He was not injured and no alcohol was involved in the crash, the patrol said.
Marian Determan, Halvorson's legal assistant of more than two decades at Halverson Law Office in Mankato, said she was feeling numb Sunday afternoon. Trying to figure out what to do next, she said she will begin by telling clients for a scheduled meeting Monday morning of Halverson's death.
A 1969 graduate of St. Peter High School, Halverson practiced law in Minnesota since 1980, according to his firm's website. He obtained his legal education at Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul, while his undergraduate degree in public administration and political science came from then-Mankato State University.
Even on his day job's website, however, Halverson listed robust community involvement that has made him widely respected in Greater Mankato.
He was the chair of the Blue Earth County DFL Party. He directed the organizations Save the Kasota Prairie, which preserved and restored native prairie tract from mining operations, and the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council. Halverson also served as an organizer of the Envision 2020 community planning effort.
In his role on the MSU Student Senate in 1972, Halverson erected an on-campus memorial for students killed at Kent State University and Jackson State University. "Hate, war, poverty and racism are buried here," the memorial reads.
Added to his political activism was 7 hours per week of blues music programming for KMSU Radio, a role he'd been doing since the 1970s. He also directed the Blues Before Monday performance series, which brought national artists to the Mankato area.
“Everything was important to him," Determan said. "I'd say, 'Are you working on law stuff or other stuff? He’d say, 'Important stuff.'”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.