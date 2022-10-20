GOOD THUNDER — Good Thunder’s longtime mayor faces felony and gross misdemeanor charges as part of an investigation into alleged "conflict of interest concerns" between himself and the city, according to charges filed Thursday.
Robert John Anderson, 66, was charged in Blue Earth County District Court for felony embezzlement of public funds, felony theft by swindling, felony theft and four gross misdemeanors for having a personal financial interest in sales, leases or contracts as a public official.
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Anderson, who has been mayor of Good Thunder since 1992, at his home Wednesday. Multiple search warrants were obtained to recover relevant documents, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The charges stem from information sent by the Office of the State Auditor to the sheriff’s office. Allegations against him, according to a criminal complaint, include:
• The mayor reportedly had a financial interest in the city's purchase of a property in July 2021.
• The mayor may have benefited from a city sidewalk project as a subcontractor.
• The city reportedly didn’t follow state statutes when it contracted with Anderson’s business for rock hauling services.
• The city reportedly paid about $24,671 for concrete that was shipped to Anderson’s business.
A message to the phone number listed for him on the Good Thunder — population of 558 — city website went unreturned as of publication time. Anderson was still listed on the Blue Earth County jail roster as of Thursday evening.
His son, Jason Anderson, said his father will be proven innocent in time and never would've had any intention of wrong doing. He said he thinks the allegations are politically motivated because City Council member Jim Prom is running for mayor against his father, and Prom's daughter, Ashney Hellecksen, is the city's clerk/treasurer.
“The quality people of this town are all behind him,” Jason said. “Everybody knows he did not intentionally do anything wrong. He’s the man who gives everything back to the city.”
The complaint states the city purchased a property for $50,000 in July 2021, with the mayor signing the agreement. One contingency for the purchase was the owner of the property would sell an adjacent property to R.J. Anderson Property LLC, a business with the same listed address as Anderson’s home, suggesting the mayor had a personal financial interest in the purchase.
The city’s attorney informed the Good Thunder City Council that “Anderson appeared to have a direct conflict of interest in the transaction,” should recuse himself from discussions on it, and another person would need to sign the purchase agreement, according to the complaint. Anderson reportedly did sign the purchase agreement.
Good Thunder City Council minutes from September 2021 detail a resident asking about the property, identified as being on Sherman Street. Anderson told the resident the property was on a parcel split into three sections, one of which he bought for $10,000.
The state auditor’s office later requested all invoices sent to the city by any of Anderson’s businesses between January 2020 and April 2022. The city provided two invoices from Anderson Trucking for rock hauling work, one for about $1,733 from August 2020 and one for about $1,001 in April 2022 — the city hadn’t yet paid the latter sum at the time of the auditor’s request.
Despite the stubs showing the city contracted with Anderson’s trucking business, the complaint states, council meeting minutes don’t document council approval of the contracts.
Other allegations are related to a city sidewalk project in 2021. Prosecutors allege the city received two estimates for work on Sherman Street and Houk Street on Aug. 4, 2021, yet the council only considered one contractor’s estimate.
Meeting minutes detail how Anderson would reportedly perform some of the work if the city hired the contractor. Anderson is documented as voting on the matter and signing the city check paying the contractor $54,938 for the project.
Anderson's work reportedly involved removing old sidewalk as a subcontractor, although city documents don’t state whether he was paid for the project.
The state auditor’s review led to the city informing investigators that invoices from a concrete vendor appeared to bill the city for material shipped to an address matching a business owned by Anderson named Red Iron Mercantile LLC.
Of the city’s 28 invoices for concrete from the vendor between July and October 2021, 15 listed materials sent to Anderson’s business. The invoices totaled about $24,571.
From previous non-city work with the mayor, said Jason, the vendor was familiar with the business and likely put that as the delivery site before the concrete made it to the homes in need of the city work.
"The mayor did not tell them to put the address on there," Jason said, adding the deliveries were acknowledged and addressed at council meetings.
The auditor’s office, in its submission to the sheriff’s office, alleged “this use of public funds paid for certain non-city expenses; the city has not produced documentation demonstrating how much of this amount, if any, was for legitimate city expenses.”
Jason disputed the allegation, saying city record keeping falls on the city clerk and the concrete was used for city projects.
The mayor is seeking re-election this year and will remain on Good Thunder’s ballot. One of the only ways a candidate could be removed from a ballot is if they had errors or omissions on their filing paperwork, said Cassondra Knudson, deputy communications director at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, which doesn't apply in this case.
Investigators noted the case is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.