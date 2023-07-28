ST. PETER — Hillstrom Museum of Art’s longtime director and curator has announced plans to retire next month, prompted in part by cuts at the museum made by Gustavus Adolphus College.
“I am proud of the record of exhibitions, programs, and acquisitions over my years here and leave with strong hopes for the museum’s future,” Donald Myers said in an email that announced he will be stepping down Aug. 10.
Shows slated for 2023-24 will be canceled, and when its doors reopen, the museum will be under the direction of the college’s art and art history department.
No decisions have been made about the Hillstrom’s permanent collection at this time, stated an email from the college.
The department will create its vision for the museum over the next year as it transitions to a space outside the Jackson Campus Center, the email said, adding that the Schaefer Art Gallery will remain in its current location.
“Like most higher education institutions, Gustavus has recently faced several lower enrollment years. When combined with post-pandemic factors and a highly competitive higher education market we found ourselves facing a structural deficit that requires corrective action over the next one to two years,” the Gustavus statement said.
In the restructuring, there were changes made in personnel, which included eliminating some positions and also moving some positions to other departments. The college does not discuss specific personnel changes publicly, the email stated.
During the Hillstrom’s closure, the gallery’s exhibit offerings will likely be missed by the area’s lovers of visual art.
“The Hillstrom is a gift to the community,” said Ann Rosenquist Fee, director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
While her downtown St. Peter gallery space focuses on regional and local artists, the museum’s shows over the years have featured works by established artists, Fee said.
“It has such a wonderful history of bringing in art and artists of a certain stature.”
Gustavus’ art museum is named for its first benefactor, the Rev. L. Hillstrom, a 1938 graduate. The college’s permanent collection expands on Hillstrom’s passion for obtaining works by American artists from the first half of the 20th century.
A Grant Wood pencil drawing, a Thomas Hart Benting lithograph on paper, and several works by New Ulm native Wanda Gag and Waterville’s Adolph Dehn are among the Hillstrom’s treasured items. Surrealism, abstract art and Swedish paintings also are represented in the collection.
Twin Cities arts writers have placed the Hillstrom among the state’s best art museums. In 2014, a panel for the Star Tribune’s “Best of Minnesota” special section referred to the St. Peter gallery space as the “best unexpected place to find great art” and its permanent collection was described as “worthy of admiration well beyond campus.”
Throughout its two-decade history, the museum displayed exhibits by national, international and regional artists as well as faculty and student shows. Visiting artists lectured about their works during exhibit receptions.
Gustavus students used the space as a classroom. They not only studied works on the Hillstrom’s walls, they used pieces on display as subjects when they practiced drawing skills.
Art students served as its docents and Myers was usually nearby to answer questions from guests.
“The Hillstrom’s here for people from off campus. It’s your museum,” he said in a 2014 Free Press story.
An impressive list of people signed the Hillstrom Museum of Art guest books during receptions there. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden visited in 2012. Each fall, noted scientists participating in the college’s Noble Conference dropped in to admire works on display.
Myers, a 1983 graduate of Gustavus, also is a professor at the college. He was a curator at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., before he was placed in charge of the Hillstrom when it opened in 2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.