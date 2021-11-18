KEYC-TV news (copy)

KEYC-TV's Stacy Steinhagen and meteorologist Mark Tarello discuss the weather during a 2016 news broadcast in the station's North Mankato studio. Tarello no longer works at the TV station but KEYC is not citing the reason. 

 File photo

NORTH MANKATO — Longtime Chief Meteorologist Mark Tarello is no longer with KEYC television.

The station manager confirmed Tarello no longer worked there but declined to provide any additional details. A message was sent to Tarello seeking comment.

Tarello was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, and attended college at Lyndon State College in Vermont.

His first full-time job after college was in Sioux City, Iowa. He then went to a station in Meridian, Mississippi, and then Columbus, Georgia, before coming to KEYC 14 years ago.

Tarello continues to update his southern Minnesota weather Facebook page and his weather-related Twitter account. His Facebook page shows no place of employment.

