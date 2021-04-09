NEW ULM — The longtime mayor of New Ulm is retiring due to health issues and an appointee will take his place.
Robert Beussman has announced he is resigning effective Thursday at the request of City Council members. Beussman has served as mayor for 11 years.
The City Council will appoint the next mayor to serve through the end of 2022, which is the end of Beussman's current term.
The city is developing an appointment application process that will include a questionnaire and interviews, City Council President Andrea Boettger said. Details will be released later this month.
Boettger will serve as interim mayor until someone is appointed.
In New Ulm, the mayor is not a voting member of the City Council, but the mayor has veto power. The mayor also serves as an ambassador for the city.
Beussman's mid-term resignation comes after his council colleagues all signed a letter asking him to retire.
Boettger said Beussman has been an outstanding mayor but there were concerns about his health impacting his ability to perform his mayoral duties.
“Mayor Beussman is a great ambassador and advocate for our city, and he will be missed,” Boettger said.
In a letter to the New Ulm Journal, Buessman acknowledged health issues but said he thought he could continue to perform his duties. He also wrote that he had accomplished his primary goals, including improving parks and downtown and expanding Highway 14.
