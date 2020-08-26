WATERVILLE — COVID-19 claimed another kind of casualty this summer after a longtime Waterville nonprofit serving people with disabilities closed due to pandemic restrictions.
Le Sueur County Developmental Services provided employment programming for about 50 people with disabilities, including making garbage bags as part of Potential Unlimited in Waterville. The private nonprofit tried to outlast the pandemic by using reserves and Payroll Protection Program funding but eventually closed in July after 54 years in operation.
The permanent closure will hurt the clients most, said Executive Director Doug Scharfe, as there’s uncertainty about what other organizations could step into the role.
“It’s real devastating and it’s real hard,” he said. “As I’m closing up the business now, it’s really hard to come to work every day and you know there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.”
Many similar nonprofits providing adult day services have been in a bind during the pandemic as well. The state and federal reimbursements they rely on don’t come in when they aren’t providing services during the pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services relaxed some restrictions, aimed at protecting people vulnerable for COVID-19, this summer. Potential funding also became available, which Scharfe said is great, it just didn’t come in time for the nonprofit he helmed for 17 years.
“If it would’ve come sooner, it would’ve been a different story for us,” he said. “We could’ve at least tried to open longer.”
The restrictions were understandable, he added, but that didn’t make the challenge any easier. Some clients wanted to return to work, and now they’ll have to work with case managers and social workers to see what other limited work components are available.
Le Sueur County Developmental Services provided transportation for clients all over the county and as far as Faribault, New Prague and Waseca. The vehicles, like the nonprofit’s two buildings, are now up for sale.
About 20 employees lost their jobs as a result of the closure.
Waterville Mayor Alan Schmidtke said the nonprofit will be missed in the community.
“It’s definitely going to hurt,” he said. “The sad thing about it is the clients they worked with were nice people.”
The nonprofit’s clients had helped stuff water bills for the city in the past. Other times they’d help clean city offices.
Services first suspended when Minnesota schools shut down in March. Eased restrictions for Le Sueur County Developmental Services and programs of its ilk came in July.
Operating under limited capacity wasn’t deemed sustainable. The board chair was distraught at the situation as well, Scharfe said.
After starting in a church basement in 1966, the nonprofit leaves a strong legacy in Le Sueur County, he added.
“We provided a valuable service and made a lot of connections in community organizations,” he said. “We were well supported by the city of Waterville and the surrounding area.”
