Limiting family size. Getting second jobs. Donating plasma. Living paycheck to paycheck.
This is common for the 200 Minnesota State University employees in Mankato who are poised to strike Aug. 21 with their Teamsters 320 brethren if their contract requests aren’t met, according to union members.
“We believe in equity, and we need our employer to find ways to pay all of their employees equitably,” said Mandy Weister, associate director in the MSU Career Development Center.
The Minnesota State University administrative and service faculty represented by Teamsters Local 320 outlined during a press conference Friday their strike authorization vote and next steps in contract mediation.
The employees work in admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services and more, according to a press release distributed by the Teamsters.
“All students during their journeys at Minnesota State Universities are in contact and will receive help from administrative and service faculty. These faculty members are vital for student success and institutional success,” the press release said.
Administrative and service faculty voted by 97.5% to authorize a strike as of Aug. 21 if the Minnesota State system does not advance the workers’ economic priorities for living wages and for an equity and compression study. Local 320 represents more than 800 administrative and service faculty at seven university campuses, including at MSU.
South Central College is not included in the contract dispute. The other system institutions affected are Bemidji State, Metro State, Moorhead State, St. Cloud State, Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State.
Weister says this strike would have ramifications at MSU far beyond the 200 people set to walk out. Teamsters, she said, don’t cross picket lines, so potentially food service workers, UPS drivers and others would be among those who refuse to come to campus during an active strike.
For her part, Weister said she can’t afford to grow her family, gives plasma regularly, works a second job as a fitness instructor and struggles to make ends meet on her current salary, even though she is in a two-income household with her spouse.
“This is really significant,” she said. “That so many — me and my colleagues — can’t afford a basic life on one income. Those survey results are staggering.”
According to the survey she referenced, which was completed about five months ago, roughly 58% of Mankato’s respondents said they had to take a second position to make ends meet. The most alarming data point collected, Weister said, is how many have contemplated leaving their current posts for another job that pays better. That number was 76%.
“Our members provide critical services to the operations of this university,” she said. “We house students, we help them get involved on campus. Really any experience outside of the classroom involves one of our members, and a student wouldn’t be able to successfully navigate without working with an ASF member. It would be devastating if we had that mass exodus.”
Minnesota State, for its part, said it’s working to reach a settlement with disgruntled employees.
“Minnesota State seeks to reach a settlement,” said Eric Davis, vice chancellor of human resources for the university system, “... through good faith negotiations at the bargaining table. In the meantime, our state universities are developing contingency plans that will provide for continuation of essential services in the event of a strike. We are confident that our universities will remain open and ready to serve our students with the seamless, quality higher education experience our students deserve.”
Weister reports that her counterparts in comparable positions within another union make as much as $70,000 a year while those in hers are paid $52,000 a year. That gap might be lost on college higher-ups who are making six figures, she said, but it isn’t lost on the employees she is among.
“It’s a big deal for people who are living an average life,” Weister said, “This is really significant, that me and so many of my colleagues can’t afford a basic life on one income.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.